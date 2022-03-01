Government of Ontario scraps license plate stickers ahead of June election

Effective this month, Ontario vehicle owners will no longer be required to pay license plate renewal fees or to have a license plate sticker on select vehicles (passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds). The government also passed legislation this week to refund eligible vehicle owners for any renewal fees paid since March 2020.

“As the cost of living continues to go up, our government is cutting costs for families to make life more affordable,” said Premier Doug Ford in a statement. “Eliminating the fee to renew your license plate and refunding the cost of doing so for the past two years is a concrete way we can put and keep more money in the pockets of hard-working Ontarians.”

While the requirement to renew a license plate every one or two years will still remain, it will come at no cost. This requirement will only be for the purpose of confirming insurance validity and ensuring outstanding tolls are paid.

Vehicle owners who have recently moved are reminded to update their address on the website before March 7, 2022, and pay all outstanding fines or tolls to ensure their refund gets processed.

Along with removing these requirements, the Government of Ontario is also investing in new plate recognition technologies to provide law enforcement with the resources they need to identify vehicles efficiently. This technology will be especially valuable in identifying vehicles of interest, drivers with suspended licenses, and stolen vehicles.

“For many families, driving is an absolute necessity. Eliminating license plate renewal fees and stickers is part of our government’s commitment to support drivers as we continue to build Ontario’s transportation network, including by building the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

The timing of this announcement was met with suspicion from some Ontarians, who noticed it came just four months ahead of the next election, which is to be held on or before June 2, 2022. Many have expressed concern that this sudden investment in travel infrastructure is merely a performative measure to sway Ontarians’ votes, while others are eagerly awaiting their refund cheque.

For more information about renewing your license plate or updating your information, visit the Government of Ontario website.