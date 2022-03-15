Get to know Brock Musical Theatre, a one-of-a-kind Brock club

Brock Musical Theatre (BMT) is a unique club for Brock students who are passionate about musical theatre and the arts. As we near the end of the semester, they have a few events coming up for those who may want to get involved, or who are just interested in musical theatre themselves.

BMT is not affiliated with the dramatic arts department at Brock, rather they are a ratified club under BUSU. BMT focuses on musical theatre exclusively, while DART focuses on dramatic arts and the theatre industry as a whole. Even though most of BMT’s members are DART students, it is open to everyone.

There are a lot of ways to get involved with the club. The first opportunity is in August, when applications are open to be a part of the creative team to put together their annual production.

“Our goal every year is to put together a musical and present it to an audience at the end of the year. This year, due to COVID-19, we’re not able to have a live audience, so we have decided to record the show professionally and stream it virtually so everyone can enjoy it from the safety of their homes,” said Katie Foshay, fourth-year concurrent education student and marketing manager/social media manager for BMT.

This year’s show is a production of Little Women, and it will be available through the Music Theatre International website. The price for the tickets is still to be determined, but the link will go up shortly so keep an eye out on BMT’s Instagram @brockmusicalt for more details on that.

Like other clubs, BMT has struggled with COVID-19, they started with virtual rehearsals and character workshops, before recently moving into in-person rehearsals, just in time for their upcoming performance.

The show will be filmed at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre on March 21, 22, and 23. It will then be edited and put together, before being available to be streamed for audiences on April 7, 8, and 9.

“This year we wanted to get engagement from as many newcomers as possible to prolong the life of the club. Our entire executive team is graduating, a lot of members that have been in past shows are also graduating, so we wanted to get new faces involved in the club and keep it going for years to come,” said Foshay.

BMT has an upcoming fundraiser to support their production of Little Women. “Mahtay Night,” is more than just a fundraiser, it is also a bonding experience for the cast as they have not been able to spend too much time together during virtual rehearsals.

The event will take place at Mahtay Café on St. Paul Street on March 27 at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes for anyone buying tickets to attend, though it is purely donation-based, “pay what you can” entry.

“It’s going to be featuring a lot of our cast members, as well as alumni of the club, getting up and performing songs from Little Women, as well as other musical theatre songs and other regular pop songs, to showcase the amazing talent that we have at BMT,” said Foshay. “There will also be some band members performing, hopefully, we are going to do one very big number from the show to generate interest and get people excited about Little Women.”

While the focus will be BMT members and alumni performing, there will be an open mic for any audience member who may want to perform as well.

For more information regarding tickets for the show, visit their Instagram @brockmusicalt. For more information about their upcoming Mahtay Night, click here.