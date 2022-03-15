Fresh takes a horrifying premise to the extreme

For fans of thrillers, Fresh is an exciting new Hulu original that is being described as “deliciously twisted.” Written by Lauryn Kahn and directed by Mimi Cave, it certainly is horrifying. It unfolds a worst-case-scenario of dating without shying away from gruesomeness.

Fresh is a movie about love that follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in her disastrous dating life. The first half-hour of the movie resembles a romantic comedy at times where her awful date with Chad (Brett Dier) is contrasted with her meet-cute at a grocery store with Steve (Sebastian Stan). She even has the archetypal best friend in Mollie (JoJo T Gibbs). But once the title card and opening credits play, the genre changes abruptly to gruesome, bone-chilling horror.

Even in the beginning, the intensity of sound and light creates an uneasy sensation, it would be hard to watch the movie and not anticipate that something very bad is going to happen. Stan plays Steve with an extreme amount of charm, to the point that he becomes appropriately unnerving. His performance changes drastically after the title sequence to matter-of-fact and diabolical.

Edgar-Jones plays Noa brilliantly, making her relatable to viewers while creating good chemistry with Stan. Every awkward and cute moment at the start of the film is tinged with an appropriate sense of apprehension.

It borrows conventions from horror classics like The Shining as Noa is isolated from her friends, at which point Steve changes quickly from charming to sinister. Even as it becomes clear that Steve is not who he says he is, and he is very upfront about his intentions, Stan delivers his lines with a sense that the character genuinely believes he is a nice guy as he performs horrific acts.

The cinematography is artistic and clever, placing emphasis on Noa’s teeth throughout the film as foreshadowing to events that will occur later. There’s heavy-handed foreshadowing throughout that builds the tension.

The small cast size makes it an excellent project to be produced during the pandemic, as most scenes have no more than two actors and there are a lot of interactions between Noa and Mollie that happen over the phone early on. The use of Noa’s phone also makes the horror of her having no signal upon arriving at Steve’s house all the more terrifying. This is a genuinely very dark horror film, but the premise is presented matter-of-factly, as though it goes hand-in-hand with the realities of modern dating.

In a lot of ways, the movie is over the top. It’s intensely violent and horrifying to the point of being hard to watch, and it is genuinely very frightening even though there’s a sense of playfulness in music, using the score and cinematography to contrast the gore and violence. In many ways the ending is satisfying, but potentially not worth sitting through the discomfort of watching the movie in the first place. For fans of horror it might be a hit, but for everyone else it’s just gross.

Overall, Fresh may be an affective horror film that uses the content and form in interesting ways to inspire terror, but it’s so intense and draws out the premise in such a way that it’s not entirely worth it. Definitely worth checking out for fans of the genre, but for everyone else it’s fine to skip.