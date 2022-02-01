Freedom Convoy reaches new heights, and new lows, upon arrival in Ottawa

In response to the Government of Canada’s decision to end the COVID-19 vaccine exemption for truck drivers travelling between Canada and the United States, a group of demonstrators got together to arrive at the country’s capital on Jan. 29.

“On January 15th, a small team of Alberta truckers, their family members and friends, came to the decision that the Government of Canada has crossed a line with implementing COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccine mandates,” read a statement posted on the movement’s official Facebook page. “As of today, we now have the support of millions of Canadians from across the country.”

Dubbed the “Freedom Convoy 2022”, the protest is being organized by Canada Unity in opposition to all COVID-19-related public health mandates. As of Saturday, Jan. 29, close to 10,000 protestors arrived in Ottawa with more expected to arrive throughout the week. Some of the group’s demands include termination of vaccine passports, reinstatement of all government employees who were terminated as a result of noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines, and the end of all COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

While this started as a movement against mandatory vaccination, it’s quickly grown to include support from anti-vaccination groups across the country.

Over the course of only seven days, the movement raised approximately $9 million for convoy drivers’ fuel, food, and lodging expenses. However, due to a lack of transparency regarding the distribution of funds, the money was temporarily frozen by GoFundMe, the crowdsourcing platform, until organizers were able to provide adequate documentation with details of their distribution strategy. To date, GoFundMe has released $1 million and is holding the rest until further notice.

The movement has been linked to white nationalist and racist ideologies; many attendees were seen waving confederate flags and posters with swastikas in Ottawa this weekend. However, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has made it clear that they do not support these actions.

“CTA believes such actions, especially those that interfere with public safety, are not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed,” read a statement released by the alliance.

Recent updates from Ottawa describe the atmosphere as “rowdy” as photos and videos showing protestors dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and placing signs on the Terry Fox statue near Parliament Hill.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the week, or until the government responds to the aforementioned demands. Participants are reminded to be respectful of emergency personnel and avoid demonstrating at national monument sites.