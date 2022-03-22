For the first time in program history, Brock women’s hockey are OUA champs

The Brock women’s hockey team continues to make history every time they step foot on the ice. This past week they blew past the Western Mustangs in the OUA West division final to earn a spot in the McCaw Cup final, where they would capture the first provincial title in program history.

The Badgers took the OUA West by shutting out the Mustangs 3-0. The first goal of the game was scored by forward Mikayla Flanagan, with minutes remaining in the first period. Cassidy Maplethorpe, who was named a First Team OUA All-Star after the game, scored twice, a short handed marker in the second period, and a deal sealing even strength goal 27 seconds into the third. Tiffany Hsu put up a shutout performance, making 18 saves throughout the game. After jumping to the lead, Brock was able to stifle Western’s offense.

The win over Western earned Brock a place in the McCaw Cup final on Saturday March, 19. In the OUA, both the McCaw cup champion and the runner up earn a spot at the U Sports national championships, winning the game though, would mean a higher seeding going in.

Unsurprisingly, Brock absolutely dominated the game during the McCaw Cup. They once again secured an early lead and played a perfect defensive game. Thanks to second period power play goals from Page Cohoon and Cassidy Maplethorpe, they led by two going into the third, their task going forward was to defend. The Lakers scored less than a minute into the period, but Brock would play shut-down defensive hockey for the final 20 minutes, including a handful of key penalty kills that kept the Lakers from tying the game.

Tiffany Hsu made 19 saves to help propel the Badgers to their first provincial championship since the women’s hockey program’s creation.

The Badgers were able to record the first provincial championship win since the program was first created.

This team is determined to give it their all during the U Sports championships taking place March 24-27th in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

For more information about game times and stream links, visit gobadgers.ca.