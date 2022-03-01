For fans of romantic comedies, I Want You Back is worth checking out

I Want You Back is a new romantic comedy starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day. Both of the main characters begin the movie being dumped by their significant others. Neither character takes the news very well and they run into each other crying in a stairwell in the building where they work. Thus begins a spectacular friendship, and a plan to win their exes back.

The film follows the story beats of your typical romantic comedy but manages to avoid predictability while creating genuine laugh-out-loud moments. The film manages to incorporate a variety of comedic moments with sincere and romantic character development. It even includes a full musical theatre number featuring Slate singing “Suddenly Seymore” from Little Shop of Horrors accompanied by an 11-year-old belting his heart out, and somehow it makes sense.

Day and Slate have delightful chemistry and are both experienced comedic actors. Gina Rodriguez offers a strong performance as well, adding personality to the film and making it feel fuller and easier to get invested in. Scott Eastwood however gives a flat performance, hitting the comedic beats but not delivering any emotional depth. In fact, Manny Jacinto, who plays Rodriguez’s new love interest, kind of steals Eastwood’s thunder, giving a performance that is deeply hilarious and playing a bizarre character with depth and sincerity that perfectly fits the rest of the film.

The characters overall are written with a surprising amount of depth for this kind of movie. For a light comedy, it’s also quite well shot and effectively edited.

But fear not, there are still a ton of sincerely awkward moments, and cringe-worthy comedic situations that audiences have come to expect from contemporary romantic comedies. There are some moments when the comedic bits get away from the writing and the film loses its focus, but they don’t take away from the experience too much. They also get into seriously awkward territory at times that raise the anxiety levels for viewers, sometimes taking things a little too far.

A lot of the funnier and most effective moments in I Want You Back are the sincere and understated ones. This is often true in romantic comedies; they can lean a little too hard into the comedy and lose the sense of humanity that makes them compelling or overplay jokes so that they’re just not funny anymore. Day and Slate are excellent actors with good chemistry and expert comedic sensibility, so most of the laughs come from simple moments rather than long drawn-out cringe-fests.

All the components of I Want You Back make for a typical romantic comedy viewing experience. The story is well-paced but not too formulaic or predictable, there are some laugh-out-loud moments, and some sincere human emotion. The main thing that sets this movie apart from other romantic comedies is how the characters do messed-up things in the name of love and take responsibility for it. You don’t see that kind of thing very often, but it works, is refreshing, and makes flawed characters more human and relatable.