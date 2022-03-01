For a digital theatrical experience, Year of the Rat is a mixed bag

Factory Theatre’s latest online performance, Year of the Rat, directed by Nina Lee Aquino, is composed of four monologue pieces that explore the feeling of home and what it means to different people. 2020 was the year of the rat, so most of the pieces make connections to the pandemic; it’s even performed as a livestream from spaces in each of the performers’ homes.

While the overall performance is enjoyable, each of the monologues stand on their own and some are more effective than others, so it makes sense to evaluate them separately, in the order they were presented. They were each written by the artist who performed them and have separate titles, which are listed below.

Abuelita Abuelita (By: Rosa Laborde)

This first monologue takes place in a small bedroom in a Toronto apartment. It begins with cheesy references to the theatre-making process, but then quickly dives into Rosa’s family history. She creates a sense of cozy intimacy with the camera as she reminisces about her family’s life in Chile and tells us about her daughter while folding the little girl’s laundry. She interrogates how we define ourselves over the course of time. The piece really spans a variety of subject matter, including complaining about the trivial inconveniences of the pandemic, which comes across as somewhat shallow. Her writing style is quirky and humorous as she tries to find meaning in the little details of life.

There are moments that are reminiscent of Karen Hines’ Crawlspace, but it’s just not executed quite as well. Overall the staging is awkward, she folds laundry and then leaves it in a heap on the bed which becomes distracting, and the story lacks focus which makes it hard to follow and stay invested in at times. The script is vulnerable and includes sweet anecdotes, but it amounts to, in Rosa’s words “just a woman who is here, talking to you, looking for meaning.”

Stairwell to Heaven (By: Augusto Bitter)

At this point the threads that are included in all the performances become clearer, they all reference Aquino asking them to participate in this performance. Like Laborde, Augusto plays themself and talks about their family history. It takes place in the stairwell of their apartment, surrounded by shoes, which are used brilliantly to support the storytelling.

This piece talks about the ever-changing nature of the sense of home. Bitter is funny and an excellent storyteller whose high-energy grips the audience even in an online piece. There’s talk of exes and past relationships that feels fresh and relatable. The piece feels aware of the awkwardness of performing for a live stream, but not in a way that takes away from it the experience.

Stairwell to Heaven also discusses death in frank, and quite comedic ways, as Bitter tells the audience about their experience playing a corpse on TV, and where they’d like their ashes to go when they die. It’s a really thoughtful piece with high energy and compelling ideas.

Want Now (By: Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman)

Want Now is the best written of the four pieces, Corbeil-Coleman moves seamlessly through the story of the house she is performing from and how she bought it for $2. Her energy is high and engaging, using gestures effectively to give her monologue a theatrical quality.

Her story spans events from her teenage years, when she struggled with wanting attention but not wanting to be seen, to her current reality as a mother of a very demanding baby. She talks about how she alienated herself from grief through performance, describing how “there’s always been an audience in my mind.”

Corbeil-Coleman is thoughtful and funny, offering simple truths sincerely as she discusses the sense of pretending to be oneself and acting in your own life. The final question that the monologue asks is, “does it matter what room you’re born in, or die in? Or does it matter more that you are loved?”

Candace the Cosmic Snitch (By: Anita Majumdar)

The final monologue is the first and only one that is not autobiographical. Majumdar plays Candace, a character audience members who have seen or read The Fish Eyes trilogy will be familiar with from her appearance in Boys with Cars. This is also the first one to actually be set online, as it takes place on Candace’s Instagram live where she talks about her life after the events of Boys with Cars, moving to St. Catharines, to Whitby, and London, and her relationship to her husband Buddy and their daughter.

The character of Candace is cartoonish and larger-than-life, but accurate to how real people use Instagram. The piece is funny and enjoyable but lacks real depth and is hard to get invested in if you’re not already familiar with Majumdar’s characters.

Overall, Year of the Rat is kind of a mixed bag, with performances ranging from interesting but not outstanding, to brilliant, thoughtful and amusing. As theatre venues open up it’s easy to dismiss this kind of online performance, but companies like Factory Theatre and directors like Aquino deliver high-quality digital experiences that can be viewed from anywhere, which there certainly is value in.