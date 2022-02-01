Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, a timeless classic album, turns 45

On Feb. 4, Fleetwood Mac will celebrate a major milestone: the 45-year anniversary of their most successful and iconic album, Rumours.

Rumours was released in 1977 and it’s as big today as it was then. The album went on to win the Grammy Award for album of the year in 1978 as well as becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time, with over 45 million copies sold. Needless to say, Rumours is not only a staple in the rock and roll genre, but in the music industry as a whole.

So what made this album so special? Well, the success didn’t come out of thin air, the transformation of the band and the build up of their previous successes put Rumours in the spotlight at the perfect time.

The conflict between band members at the time of recording and release of Rumours is well known by listeners, but it was the first album that really depicted this friction so blatantly in the music. This, however, did not get in the way of production or the quality of the songs. If anything, it made them better.

Rarely does a band’s brand and genre change so dramatically. Knowing about this change enhances the appreciation for the masterpiece that Rumours has become.

Fleetwood Mac originally started off as a blues band. If you were to listen to their first album, 1968’s self-titled Fleetwood Mac, they would be unrecognisable. It was only in 1971 with Future Games that their style started to morph into that which everyone knows today. It is a calmer and melody-focused album, all that it’s missing is Stevie Nicks’ voice to be recognized as the Fleetwood Mac that everyone knows.

Speaking of, Stevie Nicks was the turn-around for Fleetwood Mac. This is where everything changed, and the band got a fresh start. 1975 saw the release of Fleetwood Mac, also known as the “white album.” The introduction of Nicks was transformative; her two tracks on the album, “Rhiannon” and “Landslide,” saw the band break into the California pop music scene at the time in a major way, and to this day are two of the band’s most recognizable songs.

Rumours was released at the height of their fame. The cover features Nicks holding hands with Mick Fleetwood, who is resting his foot on a stool. Both are depicted black and white against a creamy white background with the band and album’s name in a highly stylistic font. This cover is so simple yet so fitting for the music found inside it. The cover alone is iconic, which adds to the recognizability of the album even for non-Fleetwood Mac fans.

While the most known songs on the album are “Dreams,” “The Chain,” and “Go Your Own Way,” there are some overlooked songs on Rumours that are overshadowed by those three greats. Songs such as “You Make Loving Fun,” “Gold Dust Woman,” and “Songbird” are similarly great, but are essentially overshadowed by the meteoric heights that Rumours reaches.

Whether this is the first time you’re hearing about this legendary album or maybe you just haven’t listened to it in a while, be sure to give it a listen to not only commemorate this momentous anniversary, but to appreciate the musical mastery on display.