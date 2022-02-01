Five video game releases to keep on your radar in 2022

Video games are one of the biggest forms of entertainment, and for good reason, particularly as they offered a safe and enjoyable time for those wanting to find a new hobby during the pandemic.

Luckily, since many games were delayed last year and there is momentum picking up on next-generation consoles, this year is shaping up to be a massive one for great game releases.

So without further ado, let’s look at five of the biggest upcoming releases you won’t want to miss this year:

5. Horizon Forbidden West (Release Date: Feb. 18)

Console: PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Coming in the next little while, Horizon Forbidden West is said to be much bigger than the series’ already-huge first installment. The Horizon series is set in a vast, post-apocalyptic world overrun by robot dinosaurs. Horizon Zero Dawn, released in 2017, was a major success for PlayStation and this sequel is expected to build upon the story by adding new locations, new machines, and new mechanics to keep the franchise fresh.

4. ELDEN RING (Release Date: Feb. 25)

Console: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC

Fantasy fans have hit the jackpot with this game. FromSoftware, the developers behind the incredibly difficult Dark Soul series, have paired up with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin to build a beautiful open world full of lore to discover and thrilling action to experience in ELDEN RING.

3. Hogwarts Legacy (Release Date: TBD)

Console: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC

Harry Potter fans have more to look forward to after the release of the reunion special earlier this month; a promising open-world game that fans of the franchise have been waiting for. Set in the 1800s, way before the main storyline in the books and movies, Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to explore known locations, customize their character, craft potions, and learn spells, ultimately giving the wizard experience fans have dreamt of. The release date is still unknown, but after being delayed last year, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

2. Breath of the Wild 2 (Release Date: TBD)

Console: Nintendo Switch

Zelda Breath of the Wild was a ground-breaking game when it was first released back in 2017, selling close to 25 million copies. The game is considered a masterpiece by both gamers and critics, and has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling games. As a result, it’s no surprise that expectations skyrocketed when the sequel was announced in 2021. The official title, logo, and release date are still to be announced, but it’s expected to arrive in late 2022.

1. God of War Ragnarök (Release Date: TBD)

Console: PS4 and PS5

Last but not least, God of War Ragnarök. Norse mythology seems to have taken over Greek mythology in the past few years in the video game industry. God of War Ragnarök is the sequel to the highly successful God of War reboot back in 2018, which refined the series’ mechanics and gave Kratos a new look and story. The sequel will follow the cliff-hanger that the 2018 entry ended on and will introduce new characters such as Thor, god of thunder, and Tyr, the Norse god of war.

Save for any unfortunate delays, if these five major upcoming releases tell us anything, it’s that the 2022 video game lineup is incredibly strong. There will also undoubtedly be more games announced as the year goes on, meaning that video game fans are in for a treat in 2022.