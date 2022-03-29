First controlled burn in four years to take place in St. Catharines next week

The City of St. Catharines and the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park (FOMEP) are preparing to carry out their first controlled ecological burn in years.

Controlled burning is the purposeful starting of fires in order to maintain a forest’s health. These controlled fires are scheduled during times when the public and firefighting personnel are not at risk. Furthermore, forest conditions should call for a controlled burn, and weather conditions should be favourable to allow burning while keeping the fire under control. Among the things burned in a controlled burn are dead grass, tree limbs, dead trees, and dense undergrowth.

The goal of the burn is to foster the growth of naturally-occurring grasses in the region by delivering much-needed nutrients from the ash that will be produced. It will also aid in the prevention of invasive species in the forest, including common buckthorn, Manitoba maple, poplar and sumac, which tend to shade out native plants in the prairie grassland area of the park.

The burn was originally supposed to take place in spring 2020, as the last burn had been held two years prior in 2018. However, the burn was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many of the restrictions and measures implemented as a result of the pandemic now lifted, St. Catharines Fire Services has approved a four-to-six-hour burn between April 4 and 8.

Before a controlled burn, a strategy is often developed to manage things like smoke. Because the City of St. Catharines is the primary organizer of the burn, they will share the plan to the public after a specific date has been determined. Neighbours and neighbouring schools will be notified of the exact day and hour that the controlled burn will take place in order to allow time to prepare and accommodate.

The city, in coordination with FOMEP, will wait for ideal weather conditions to ensure that the smoke rises straight up and does not impact the surrounding residences. As wind speed and direction may be unpredictable on the predetermined date, and changing conditions may cause some smoke to reach neighbouring properties.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for any indication that smoke is entering their residence on that day. Anyone with property near the park, especially schools, are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed as much as possible during the burn as a precaution. Individuals who are sensitive to smoke as a result of illness or allergies are also encouraged to avoid going outside during the hours of the burn.

FOMEP is a non-profit organization of volunteers aiming to maintain and improve the Malcolmson Eco-Park in St. Catharines. The FOMEP has organized a number of waste cleanup projects, planted native flowers and trees, constructed a trail network through the park and routinely hosted educational workshops related to the environment for local schools over the past 15 years.

Residents who want to become involved with the FOMEP and the initiatives they perform at Malcolmson Eco-Park throughout the year should go to their website. Individuals who want to stay up to speed on the latest information on the planned controlled burn in early April should keep an eye on the City of St. Catharines’ website.