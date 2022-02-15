Fatuma Adar tackles big ideas in She’s Not Special

Fatuma Adar’s She’s Not Special was originally intended to be performed in person, but has been expertly adapted into an online experience for the Toronto Fringe Next Stage Festival. She combines music, stand-up comedy, and introspective storytelling to create a performance that offers a stunning variety of forms over the course of 60 minutes.

The opening sequence is what you’d expect from a Netflix comedy special, and the quality of editing remains very polished throughout the production. The balance between casual, conversational moments, and the high production value is impressive. The lighting is also outstanding.

The themes that the play explores are immediately established as she depicts the pressure she feels trying to live up to the myth of a “model minority.” She interrogates trauma and legacy with sincerity and comedy at the same time.

The opening song takes on the idea of “main character energy,” which has been a popular concept amongst young people lately. Adar’s stage presence merges confidence with uncertainty to portray her struggles in a down-to-earth way. A big part of what allows her songs to move the piece forward is her acting, allowing the meaning of a chorus to change when she uses different intonation.

The play has been tailored to make sense digitally and uses effects made possible by pre-recording to do things that couldn’t have happened in a live show. It’s hard to hear her deliver funny lines and jokes to an empty room, she acknowledges that. The writing and editing show a clear understanding of how to take comedy shows from stage to screen effectively.

It’s transparent and self-deprecating, challenging the idea that a comedy show must be all funny all the time. By talking about the pressure to be perfect she takes the pressure off, allowing it to be more playful and experimental. Sometimes the self-awareness feels over the top, but it works with the overall style of the piece.

There are a variety of stylistic choices made throughout to enhance each moment. The camera angles switch from traditional stationary angles typical of a comedy special to the moving viewpoints one could expect from a music video. It switches immediately after into a comedy sketch and back to the stage performance. There’s even a Disney-villain style number about the theatre industry’s obsession with trauma, and a song filmed in the style of a retro concert video.

She struggles to end the show and acknowledges that the whole piece is about the struggles she’s facing as an artist. Adar makes those struggles visible to the audience for better or for worse. The finale ends up being a satisfying remix of the previous numbers.

In 2021 two mainstream productions used music to tackle being an artist about to turn 30, Bo Burnham’s Inside and Tick Tick…BOOM!. She’s Not Special is an independent theatre production tackling those feelings and many other big questions. Adar asks who has the privilege to do what they love, explores the uncertainty she faced about her religion in her youth, and shares the struggles she’s encountered in the theatre industry. She’s been described by CBC Arts as “…equal parts Bo Burnham stand-up set and Pharrell Williams club jam,” and lives up to the description in this performance.