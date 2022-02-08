Fast and Furious is high art, change my mind

In 2019, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorcesse compared superhero films to theme parks and said he didn’t consider them real cinema. Since then, it seems like there have been two sides in a pseudo-culture war about what exactly constitutes a good movie. Both sides feel self-important about what movies are worth watching. Is the best movie the newest Avengers flick, filled with CGI and costing hundreds of millions of dollars? Or is it the most recent Oscar contender, filled with big ideas and artistry?

Well I’m not here to argue either side, instead, I am here to assert one of my most firmly held beliefs; that the best movies are the bad ones. I’m talking about movies that don’t make you think, even for a second, movies where the punchline is a fart noise half the time, movies that are overly sincere, a little bit goofy and most importantly of all, less than two hours long.

Movie fans on both sides of the theme park movie debate love to assert that their movies are actually the most intellectual ones. For instance, to watch a Marvel movie you have to have an understanding of the lore and the intertextuality of an entire cinematic universe. Conversely, to watch a serious Oscar movie you have to grapple with the nature of humanity or something similar. Personally, I like it when movies treat me like a complete and total idiot. I don’t want to be surprised by a plot twist, I want to know that family is the most important part of the newest Fast and the Furious movie because the main characters told me it was 800 times.

It’s not just movies either, terrible TV shows are just as wonderful as terrible movies. My “continue watching” feed on Netflix is filled with procedural dramas, cheesy medical shows and teenage melodramas. There’s something comforting about the formula that they’ve perfected, one that’s able to draw in an audience and deliver high stakes while promising that at the end of it all the main characters are going to be fine.

Trust me, I’ve tried to like good stuff. I’ve tried to be the person who watches every single Oscar movie before awards season, I’ve tried to keep up with the superhero movie machine. I’ve tried to watch movies that other people tell me will “teach me something about humanity” or reveal some kind of deeper truth and it hasn’t worked.

I get bored halfway through most Oscar movies, I get confused halfway through most superhero movies. So obviously, the conclusion I’ve come to is that everyone else is wrong. Real art isn’t House of Gucci or Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s clearly Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups. Anyone who doesn’t understand the merit of the Fast and the Furious franchise must just be intellectually inferior to those of us who recognize its true artistry.

I’m joking, of course (Grown Ups 2 is far superior to the original anyway), but doesn’t it sound a little bit ridiculous when I put it like that?

The question of what does and does not count as art isn’t one that I’m particularly interested in. Art can be good, art can be bad. Art can provoke an intense emotional response, or it can be decoration. If we view cinema as art, then the same logic applies there. To one person, Spider-Man is high art, to another, it’s decoration and The Irishman is the height of culture.

This isn’t to say that film criticism is invalid or that pointing out obvious flaws in a movie is a pointless exercise. Rather, I think it’s worth acknowledging that one person’s trash can still be another’s treasure.