Educational tracking needs to end here in Ontario

Anyone who grew up and went to high school in Ontario remembers the academic and applied-level course streaming system.

For those who aren’t aware, academic courses were designed to prepare students for university by having more challenging and theoretical concepts. Applied courses were designed to prepare students for college and the workplace with more practical and hands-on material. Students are expected to choose, in consultation with their eighth grade teachers and other adults in their lives, which stream will be best for them before they even step foot in a ninth grade classroom.

Recently, the Ontario government announced that they would begin the process of destreaming high school classes starting in 2022.

A memo released to school board directors indicated that beginning in September, all ninth grade subjects will be offered in a single stream, including science, english, geography, and French as a second language.

If you stop reading there, it sounds like a great idea. As the memo continues though, it indicates that streaming will remain in place, with “additional learning expectations” to help support students transitioning from the destreamed ninth grade curriculum into an applied or academic path starting in tenth grade.

Although some people will tell you that this system works and encourages high-achieving students to continue on that path, what it is at its core is a form of educational tracking. Tracking is when you take students and assign them to certain classes and teach them different curriculums based on their perceived academic abilities.

In Ontario, there seems to be an illusion of choice in the system (which most will call streaming because it sounds friendlier). Students can technically move between academic and applied-level courses if they so choose (terms and conditions apply) and no one can be forced into a certain stream based on their eighth-grade report card.

In practice though, how much of a choice is there really? Students make these choices in consultation with their teachers. Some teachers try to stream everyone into academic level classes, others will take anyone who got less than a B+ in a certain subject and sort them into the applied stream.

Doesn’t it seem just a little bit messed up to determine someone’s entire academic future based on what they’ve done in middle school? No matter how politely you spin it, or how much sense you claim it makes, tracking creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you tell a 13-year-old that they’re only capable of doing the “easy math,” more often than not, that’s all they’re going to try for.

It has also been proven that educational tracking disproportionately hurts marginalized students and has a negative impact on graduation rates. A 2017 report from York University found that Black students in the Greater Toronto Area were more likely to be streamed into applied courses, and a 2015 report from the People for Education group found that students taking applied courses in ninth grade were less likely to go to university.

In my experience, the streaming model created a social divide between students in academic versus applied classes. It’s not so much that people cared if you were good at school, moreso that there was never much reason to interact with the kids who weren’t in your classes, and so it created a natural divide based on if you were “academic” or “applied”.

In eleventh grade, I decided that I wasn’t going to take the highest level math course, instead, I chose the math class that was part of the applied stream. There was a noticeable difference in the resources and support that were available in this stream versus the academic stream. Again, educational tracking became a self-fulfilling prophecy. It seemed like they didn’t want to waste the good textbooks on the college-streamed students, but if they never got to use the good textbooks, how were they supposed to learn what they were capable of?

Educational tracking is a harmful practice and it needs to go. Ontario is significantly behind the rest of the world when it comes to eliminating it. This move by the Ontario government to get rid of it in ninth grade is a start, but it cannot be the end.