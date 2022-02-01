Editorial: The “Freedom Convoy” is silly and dangerous at the same time

I have gone back and forth about whether or not to write about the “trucker” protest this week. That isn’t to say it’s not worth talking about, certainly it is, but I just feel that “takes” on huge topics like this can often start to blend together. So with that said, I’ll try to keep this short and as original as possible.

Without further ado, the topic at hand: over the last week or two, a “Freedom Convoy” made up of anywhere from 500-1,500 vehicles has been travelling across Canada towards Ottawa in opposition to…vaccine mandates? COVID-19 related lockdowns? Our democratically elected government? It’s honestly hard to keep track at this point.

I feel that my views on vaccine mandates and lockdown measures are pretty mainstream; I’m generally in favour of vaccine mandates, fully support mask mandates, but I’ve grown pretty tired of going back and forth in and out of lockdown. If I had to guess, I’d assume that those views represent the vast majority of Canadians. Not because I think I’m so specially in tune to what people are thinking, but just because it’s kind of the “middle ground” position, so to speak.

I’d say that I fall into a default position when it comes to this stuff, and not for a lack of looking into it. I’ve mixed what I’ve read, what I’ve heard from politicians and in the news, and my own opinions and came to my nuanced stance on the whole pandemic thing. I say this not to try and brag about how great I am for coming to this position, but to offer a contrast between what can safely be considered the middle ground, my position, and the far more radical positions on display with this “Freedom Convoy”.

Beyond the very troubling views of some of the convoy’s top organizers, just looking at the convoy itself and what they claim it stands for makes it concerning how much attention, and tacit support, it has gotten over the last little while.

It’s one thing to be opposed to lockdowns at this point and want things to be reopened. I understand that sentiment, I even agree with that view to a certain extent. But to hitch your wagon to this movement is not the right way to express that, because this convoy is about a lot more than just reopening.

While it may have been started in response to the new vaccine mandate for truckers, there are very few truckers even involved in the convoy, let alone who are represented by it. According to Statistics Canada, around 88 per cent of Canadians who are eligible have received at least one vaccine dose. For truckers, the number is said to be similar, at around 90 per cent.

So at the absolute maximum, the “Freedom Convoy” is only representing 10 per cent of truckers, and it almost certainly has to be a lot less than that, as I doubt that all unvaccinated truckers support the far right “Conspiracy Caravan” as I personally prefer to call it.

Despite the aesthetic decision to cling to the “trucker” label for dear life, the reality is that the “Freedom Convoy” is being organized and operated by far right political figures from within the People’s Party of Canada and smaller similar provincial parties and groups. The trucker vaccine mandate was a convenient cover to try and lend this movement more legitimacy, but the reality is, just barely below the surface, the convoy is mostly made up of the same old conspiracy crowd that’s been shouting about the end times for years. While today they are quick to prey on COVID-19 fatigue, the true political agenda of these types is far less popular; ignoring climate change, dismantling public healthcare, turning away legal immigrants by the droves, and much more that you likely weren’t aware of.

While the often-interpreted goal of this convoy is to pressure the government to lift all COVID-19 related restrictions, the ulterior motives of the conspiracy crowd have quickly come to light through all of this. Now there’s a large portion of the movement talking about asking the Governor General to dissolve the government, have Trudeau removed from power, and send him to jail. Sounds a bit outside of the scope of stopping lockdowns if you ask me, that falls more into the realm of dismantling Canadian democracy.

On top of all of this, I didn’t even get into the confederate flags and swastikas on display at their protests, the desecration of monuments to Canadian veterans and a Terry Fox statue, and so much more that proves just how crazed this movement truly is. Trucker vaccine mandates are clearly the last thing on their minds; they’re out to cause trouble, some of it silly and some, potentially, much more serious.

To anyone who posted something online in favour of the convoy, went out to watch the cars go by, donated money to their insanely lucrative and suspiciously aimless GoFundMe, or did anything else, it’s not too late to turn back. While it might feel like the right thing to do, all you are really doing is ruining your credibility and supporting a flailing far right political network.

The Trudeau government has no impact on your ability to go to Boston Pizza for drinks and half-priced appetizers, so what do you think you really have to gain from any of this? The answer, unless you happen to be one of the 10 per cent of unvaccinated truckers, is nothing.