Editorial: Signing off for the last time as Editor-in-Chief

The end of April marks the end of my three years with The Brock Press, as well as my five years as an undergraduate student at Brock. Needless to say, it’s a bittersweet time.

Much of the time I’ve spent with The Brock Press has been full of change and uncertainty, mostly as a result of the pandemic. In the span of three years, The Brock Press has undergone drastic change. But in the end, most of them have been for the better.

One of the most major changes was ending the weekly publication of our physical paper. 2021-2022 was our first full year as an exclusively online publication. While the change to digital was spurred on by the pandemic, having finally made the switch, it’s clear that we should have done this a long time ago. While I’m happy with the progress we have made in prioritizing our online presence, there’s still a clear road map for further improvements, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for The Brock Press in the online space.

I’m also really proud of the company culture we’ve been able to cultivate this year. Never before has The Brock Press felt so welcoming. We’ve created a company culture where we can laugh together, learn from each other, make mistakes, become better writers, and ultimately become better people. While I’ve played a role in this change, this is a team effort. Every member of our team has contributed to making The Brock Press a great place to work and to learn. I’m confident that next year’s team won’t revert to the company’s old ways, and that The Brock Press will continue to be a welcoming, understanding, and fulfilling place to work.

Having the opportunity to run The Brock Press was a dream come true. If you had told me five years ago that I would be graduating having been the Editor-in-Chief of Brock’s only independent student news outlet, I wouldn’t have believed you. While the path to get here came with a lot of uncertainty, I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world. All that I’ve learned about running a business, managing a team, and writing for a journalistic outlet over these three years will be invaluable to my future career success.

If I can give one piece of advice to future or current Brock students, it’s this: consider working for The Brock Press. I know it may come off a little biased, but whether you contribute a piece as a volunteer, or join our team as a paid editor, working for The Brock Press is a student job like no other. The experiences you’ll have with The Brock Press are entirely unique, and will provide you with some incredibly valuable transferable skills that have helped countless former employees and I know will also help me in my future endeavours.

And with that, my time as Editor-in-Chief of The Brock Press has come to an end. I’m confident that The Brock Press will be around for many years to come, and I find it incredibly comforting to know that I am leaving the company better than when I found it, when I was first hired three years ago. I’m also confident in next year’s team to both fix my mistakes and also build on the successes that we achieved.

The future of The Brock Press is incredibly bright, and I’m happy to have been a part of its past.