Editorial: O’Toole is out, now Conservatives have to save their party

Well, it’s official, Erin O’Toole’s time is up as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Many were predicting it; it seemed that the writing was on the wall after having to sell his soul (incessantly flip flop on a million different issues) during the last election, only to come out in essentially the same place as Andrew Scheer.

In a unique turn of events, one that is good for Canadian democracy to boot, he was actually removed by the party caucus. As outlined in the works of Donald J. Savoie, the leaders of Canada’s political parties (and their inner circles) have a considerable amount of unchecked power. For the most part, MPs are basically always at their whim, so to see them exert such power over O’Toole was refreshing for a political science nerd like myself. Here’s to more caucus empowerment going forward (though I won’t hold my breath).

To fill O’Toole’s shoes for the time being, the Conservatives have chosen Candice Bergen as their interim leader until a new permanent one is elected by the membership. Bergen is a long-time Conservative party operative and member of party leadership, so in some ways choosing her makes sense to hold down the fort. However, she certainly carries with her some political baggage, like the photo of her in the MAGA hat, as well as her recent Trump-like support for the Freedom Convoy. From the perspective of a Conservative MP, while choosing an interim leader you can get along with does make some sense, it remains to be seen if she will cause them more PR headaches than she’s worth.

While the party may have a handle on their interim leadership, now comes the main issue at hand: finally electing a permanent leader worth their salt. Three leadership elections in five years is not a good record, but it makes sense when you consider the quality of the leaders they have been elected (and subsequently having to replace).

Speaking of which, I seem to remember questioning the party’s decision to elect both Scheer and O’Toole, as I didn’t necessarily see either as a real response to Canada’s changing political landscape. While both were eager to recreate Harper’s grand electoral coalition and ride off into the sunset with a comfy majority, neither were able to properly adapt to the times in order to deliver that type of result. O’Toole seemed to be on the right track, as he helped the party make inroads in the suburbs and in the Atlantic provinces, but these modest gains were wiped out by losses in rural ridings and throughout the west.

It seems to me that a major shift is going to take place with the election of the party’s next leader, regardless of what ideological wing that person represents. While as of writing the momentum is behind Pierre Poilievre, the only declared candidate, I suspect that no leader will be able to maintain the party in its current configuration for very long.

The Conservative Party of Canada was born in 2003 as a result of the merger of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada, a more moderate, centre-right party, and the Canadian Alliance, which occupied the right-wing. The unification of these two parties was a long time pet project of one Mr. Stephen Harper, who was then elected leader of the newly-united party, and the rest is history.

Since Harper stepped down following his loss to the Trudeau Liberals in 2015, the two general factions of the party, the centre-right and right-wing, have been slowly and steadily drifting apart from one another. While Harper had a way of placating both wings, no leader since has been able to thread that needle quite so carefully. Part of that is due to a lack of political skill in the party’s leadership since Harper, but it seems to me that changing political realities may be a larger factor.

While it was an imperfect split, the People’s Party of Canada, started by Maxime Bernier in 2018, represented the first major fracture of the conservative coalition. We can see in both 2019, and even more so in 2021, that the People’s party has taken away key levels of support in swing ridings from the Conservatives. Not enough to fully swing the results of the election mind you, but enough to still cost them a handful of seats.

Beyond the People’s party, it appears that the Conservatives are running full steam ahead towards another split, one likely much larger than in 2018. As I mentioned before, Poilievre is the only candidate who has declared their intention to run for the party’s leadership so far. Despite it being so incredibly early in the process, over a dozen MPs have already come out and endorsed him to lead the party. These endorsements will likely have a chilling effect on the race, as I’m sure that it will cause some candidates to give the whole party leadership thing a second thought.

But beyond that, it’s important to note who exactly the MPs are that have endorsed Poilievre. Save for maybe one or two, the vast majority of those MPs represent incredibly safe Conservative ridings. Generally speaking, that means that these MPs, and the ridings they represent, are more conservative than your average riding and your average voter. They would fall into that right-wing faction of the party coalition that I talked about before.

Poilievre is clearly comfortable in that type of company, just look at his candidacy announcement video. The nearly three minute video is chocked full of right-wing tropes and platitudes about freedom, personal responsibility, “vaccine choice” and all the rest. Poilievre has also made a point of publicly supporting the Freedom Convoy in recent days, just in case you weren’t sure what angle he’s taking going into the leadership race.

It’s not to say he can’t pivot if he were to be elected. In fact, that’s a common play for people running for the leadership of any party. Since only dedicated party members vote in leadership elections, that’s the time to “play the hits” so to speak, and say what you think the party faithful want to hear. Then, when it comes time for the general election, you moderate the message to try and reach out to your average voter. O’Toole and Scheer both tried the general election pivot (and failed, obviously) but I don’t know if that has so much to do with their poor political skills and instincts, or if the unruly state of the conservative coalition is moreso to blame.

The issue I see, and why I think the Conservative party isn’t going to last many more elections, is that the right-wing and the centre-right factions of the party are increasingly divided and apart from one another, to the point where members of one faction see placating the other not just as the cost of doing politics, but as a betrayal of their values.

For instance, while Poilievre talking about “vaccine choice” in his campaign announcement might pique the interest of the right-wing members of the Conservative’s vaccine mini-caucus, the party’s more moderate elements likely are not interested in placating their anti-vaccine views. That’s just one issue, but whether it’s climate change, gun rights, abortion, you name it, issues are increasingly cropping up that are driving wedges between the party’s coalition, to the point where I don’t see a future for the party that doesn’t involve further permanent fracturing.

If the party elects Poilievre or another from the right-wing, I have a hard time seeing the moderate faction going along for the ride. Even if they do, if Poilievre is going to dive headfirst into issues like vaccination, or even loosening gun laws, another thing he mentioned in his video, then the party will likely meet a similar fate in key suburban swing ridings that they did under Scheer and O’Toole.

On the flip side, electing a moderate isn’t necessarily all it’s cracked up to be for the Conservatives either. While a moderate leader may help in reaching new territory, the party’s base, which is increasingly right-wing, has consistently shown over the last couple of years that they are more interested in having ideologically pure representation than making the concessions necessary to actually win elections. As a result, if the party elects someone who shows the right-wing faction the cold shoulder, I could see them continuing to file out of the party and over to Bernier, or even elsewhere.

So with all of that said, where do they go from here? Obviously, it’s too early to truly tell; no other candidates have announced they are running, the rules and timeline of the race haven’t even been formally laid out by the party yet, and who knows how far off we are from another election (and if Trudeau is even going to be running as the Liberal leader in said election).

Whatever happens though, the days of the Conservative Party of Canada as it is currently constituted are numbered if you ask me; one more election loss may seal the deal, but even an unconvincing win would only delay the inevitable. The conservative coalition of the Harper era is nearly gone, and I’m not sure there is enough political skill out there to keep it together for much longer.