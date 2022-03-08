Editorial: Let’s not give up climate progress over gas prices

Gas prices are all the rage (inducing) these days, and rightfully so for those of us who rely on our car to get around.

The price per litre has shot past $1.80 here in St. Catharines, while prices in Metro Vancouver have passed the $2.00 per litre mark. On top of that, experts are predicting that prices are only going to get worse for the time being.

The reason for the price increase is fairly simple; sanctions on Russia. The response to their invasion of Ukraine has put the global oil supply in a very precarious situation. While I’m sure if you asked, most people would say facing the current painful experience at the pumps is justified to stick it to Russia. However, the longer this goes on (and the higher prices get) I’m sure we’ll see views change on that. Indeed, Russia’s role in maintaining the global oil supply, on top of their relationship with Saudi Arabia, is one of the greatest geopolitical tools in Putin’s arsenal.

While I personally don’t support subsidies for fossil fuels or any related industries, if I were someone like, say, Doug Ford, I would be looking into ways to get gas prices under control yesterday. This could be a considerable factor in voting come election time in suburban ridings if things don’t improve over the next few months, and there’s no guarantee they will. Without a plan to control gas prices, governments across Canada should be worried about their electoral chances if they are facing the polls in the near future.

In all of this talk about controlling gas prices, one thing I’ve seen come back is talk about the carbon tax. It’s become politically convenient for the right to ignore the international political realities and “play the hits” so to speak by going back to this tired talking point from two years ago. To blame the current gas price situation on this tax that’s been in place since 2019 across the country, and even longer here in Ontario, is so ignorant of current political realities it’s not even really worth discussing.

Despite it clearly being a separate issue, the carbon tax argument has piqued the interest of your average reactionary voter. I get the politics of bringing up something like the carbon tax at this point in time; the current price of gas has given political operatives who have always been against the carbon tax the opportunity to sell their position to the average person. However, despite people’s tendencies to hold political positions based purely on their own daily experience, I hope that folks are able to see past this current point in time and understand that the necessity to control our carbon emissions needs to be something we always support, not just when it’s easy to do so.

If we should learn anything from this current gas price crisis we are in, it’s that we need to move more quickly away from fossil fuels, not less. Allowing an adversary like Russia to have such a strong political trump card should offer as clear of a sign as any; reliance on fossil fuels is not only a climate concern, but a national security one too.

So while I can relate to and agree with the frustrations that people are sharing about gas prices, instead of demanding our government increase domestic oil extraction or “axe the carbon tax,” we should be begging them to double down in the climate fight.

The only way we will achieve true energy independence while also doing our part in the fight against climate change isn’t by keeping gas prices as low as possible ad infinitum. It will be by reassessing our societal priorities and putting our money where our mouth is in the fight against climate change. That means building public transportation infrastructure, supporting efforts to make our cities more accessible, supporting electric vehicle research, production, and price reduction efforts, and so much more.

As I mentioned above, I’m not naive to our current realities; getting gas prices under control should be of immediate political concern to any government hoping to be re-elected in June (hint hint). However, we as a society shouldn’t be willing to sacrifice climate change mitigation efforts to do that. Scrapping the carbon tax or ramping up domestic oil extraction are short-term “solutions” to the gas price situation that would send us back decades in the climate fight.

The fact of the matter is that we have to stay committed to meaningfully addressing climate change and fossil fuel dependence all the time, even when it may not be easy.