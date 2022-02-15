Editorial: Government handouts for sports teams are not in the public interest

In (somewhat) recent news, a deal between the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the city of Calgary to replace the Flames’ arena, the Scotiabank Saddledome, fell through.

The two parties couldn’t come to an agreement on how to split the cost of the $634 million project. While the city was already willing to saddle up $287.5 million, CSEC didn’t see this as fair, as they stated they bore, “the risk of rising costs in the future.”

While to sports fans these types of negotiations and funding arrangements are the norm, for cities to be derided as being cheap for only committing over a quarter of a billion dollars to help a private company build their own stadium is mind-boggling and needs to stop.

For those who aren’t in the know when it comes to sports arena funding arrangements, Calgary is not an extreme case. In fact, it’s actually far rarer for a sports stadium to not be funded, at least in part, by government handouts. Luckily, it’s not overly common here in Canada, but that’s not for a lack of trying.

The first major arrangement of this type in Canada came in 2016 with the opening of the Rogers Place arena in Edmonton. The city of Edmonton was actually the majority funder, as they provided $226 million of the total $483.5 million. The Oilers only paid $132.5 million, while fans were left to pick up the remaining $125 million in ticket sales, despite most of them also being Edmonton taxpayers. Talk about double-dipping.

Following the success of the Oilers and their multi-billionaire owner Daryl Katz in bleeding their host city dry, the Flames made their move, as did the Ottawa Senators. Even though the deal with Calgary fell through (that is, at least for now), a couple of cities being willing to play ball is all that you need to get this unstoppable ball rolling.

You don’t need to look any further than to our southern neighbours to see just how out of hand professional sports team welfare can get. Just to name a few examples from the last year alone, the Oakland Athletics, the Chicago Bears, and the Buffalo Bills have all threatened to relocate if they don’t get major handouts from their respective city governments to fund their new stadium projects. Whether they are serious about those calls or not is another story, but it’s clear just by the way they talk about these issues publicly that professional sports teams are entirely too comfortable with going to governments for handouts, and that’s a problem.

While I’m generally opposed to corporate welfare, there are instances where government investment in a private project is more justifiable than others, particularly if the project would serve to benefit the community. Even in cases where such benefit can’t be proven though, if there were a profit-sharing agreement in place or if the government took ownership reflective of the amount they invested in a project, that I could get behind. The issue with these stadium subsidies is that they have neither.

It’s a common refrain sung by the owners of professional sports teams and their mindless fans, “but the economic benefit of the arena outweighs the costs.” While that idea may make sense in the abstract, the reality is that what you’re doing is more akin to a shell game than actually bringing in new investment. In other words, hosting a professional sports team just siphons money people have set aside for their leisure from other business, rather than ‘bringing in new investment’ as many hopelessly claim. The jobs created by having a professional sports team in town are also nothing special, despite claims to the contrary. The vast majority of those jobs are low paying and highly precarious.

So given that the money people have to spend on leisure activities does not magically increase when you host a professional sports team, this causes other businesses to have to compete for the same leisure dollars as the sports team. But without a $250 million+ government handout backing them, many of these businesses are obviously not able to compete and so they close. This means that the professional sports team becomes the only game in town, both for those looking to spend their disposable income and those looking for work. But since we know that the majority of the jobs offered at professional sports arenas are low paying, seasonal, and often precarious, you actually sometimes see a slight negative economic impact as a result of hosting a professional sports team, akin to the effect seen when a big box store like Wal-Mart or Target comes to town.

All of this isn’t to say that cities should not host professional sports teams at all. While I’m not exactly a sports fan myself, I’m not opposed to cities agreeing to host these teams. My issue is with the imbalance in the relationship we see between them today.

The fact that billionaire owners can demand hundreds of millions of free dollars from already cash-strapped local governments is completely absurd. It goes against every economic rule our “free market” societies are supposedly built on, and yet, it’s becoming increasingly common.

While I still wouldn’t agree with it in principle, it would be a slightly different story if cities were seeing major returns from these handouts, but they aren’t. In fact, some economic indicators are worse as a result of having professional sports teams in town.

It’s easy to understand the political pressure to get these stadiums built, especially when teams are publicly threatening to leave their host cities. Being the one to blame when everyone’s favourite team packs up and leaves is a sure-fire way to make sure you don’t get re-elected. Because of that, it seems to me that the best way to stop this highway robbery is to bring such decisions to referendum. Whether binding or not, gauging public support (or lack thereof) for such projects would be the best way to ensure that the public interest is best represented, and not just the interest of a few private billionaire benefactors.