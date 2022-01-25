Editorial: Ford’s indoor-outdoor dining rules are silly and everybody knows it

Well, so much for not talking about the pandemic anymore. This one’s kind of a gimme though because it’s not exactly the most serious, but bear with me.

In the last week or so I went out to a patio with a couple of friends. Yes, you are correct, I am insane. Despite it being nearly -20 degrees this past week, with a hearty windchill to boot, my friends and I thought it would be a good idea to enjoy some beers on a patio.

In spite of the ridiculously cold weather, we still managed to have a good time, as we regularly do. But while we were out, I couldn’t help but notice just how ridiculous the current (and soon-to-be outgoing) pandemic restrictions are when it comes to indoor vs. outdoor dining when they are actually put into practice.

This is not a knock on the place we went to — they were absolutely operating within the legal limits that are in place. My issue is with the inconsistency of this provincial government when it comes to what is and isn’t safe, and how silly and arbitrary their rules have often turned out to be when they are actually implemented.

At the place we went to, and as you’ll see at any other place open for patio dining, what you are sitting in isn’t really much of a patio at all. It’s more like indoors 0.5. What I mean by that is, in order to make the experience of eating and drinking outside in Ontario in the middle of January at all bearable, these establishments have set up elaborate shelters to essentially provide you with as much insulation from the elements as possible while still legally being considered “outdoor dining”.

It makes sense, how else do you expect to get people to spend money eating and drinking outside for an extended period of time in the dead of winter? Again, this isn’t to knock the restaurants; it’s a clever way to follow the rules set out by the government while still providing as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible for your patrons. What I have an issue with is the government.

I know that they have rules around how much natural air flow there needs to be on these “covered patios” and how covered they are actually allowed to be, but the fact of the matter is that they are extremely covered. They don’t really help against the elements (that’s what walls and insulation are for), but I think it’s safe to say that you are still breathing the air of the people at the next table over.

So all that is to say, why, in the year 2022, are we still making these arbitrary distinctions about indoor vs. “indoor 0.5” dining when it comes to the pandemic? What exactly about this arrangement is safer than just having these same few tables seated indoors?

For Doug Ford to address the province using such a dramatic tone and language every few months when reintroducing lockdown measures, just to tinker around the edges with patios and shopping mall capacity limits, makes no sense to me. While I would prefer indoor dining to just stay open, what I could at least settle for is some consistency. In our current reality, we’re getting neither.

From now until June 2, 2022, the only consistent message we will see from this government when it comes to COVID-19 and anything else is, “please re-elect us, we’re begging you!” But I ask you, who is possibly still a part of their voting base? Their flip-flopping on the pandemic has effectively ticked off all potential voters, from the anti-lockdown crowd to the pro-, and everyone in between for that matter.

At the end of the day, this is an incredibly minor and essentially inconsequential reason why I hope the Ford government gets the boot in June. However, it is emblematic of the larger issue I’ve had with Ford since day one: he and his government are clueless, they are chickens with their heads cut off. They came into power knowing next to nothing about how to govern Ontario and have learned next to nothing during their tenure. Given their consistently poor performance, I say it’s time we send Ford and his incompetent cronies packing.