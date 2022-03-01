Editorial: Banning Russians from international sport would only make things worse￼

The situation right now in Ukraine is nothing short of tragic. We’ve spoken to the Russian invasion here at The Brock Press already, so I won’t focus too heavily on it in specific, but it is still related, so bear with me.

In response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, much of the international community has come out against this heinous act and has also been quick to reprimand the Russian government with fair-yet-punishing sanctions.

But beyond government sanctions, many folks outside of government, as well as non-governmental organizations, have been eager to find ways that they too can stand with Ukraine.

One area where this is gaining traction in particular is in the sports world (a world I’m not particularly well acquainted with, mind you, but again, bear with me). There have been many calls for Russia to be banned from taking part in a number of international sports competitions, including the world junior men’s hockey championship, World Cup qualifying, and more.

While I understand the desire to see Russia pay for their government’s egregious actions, and I can even commend the commitment to non-violent efforts, taking these types of actions against Russian athletes and other citizens, not members of the government mind you but citizens, may not be as targeted or fair as we think they are.

To punish Russian citizens as if they were the ones to decide to invade Ukraine truly misses the mark, especially when we consider the large backlash that the Russian government has seen from the anti-war movement in their own backyard. Many Russians are not taking the invasion of Ukraine sitting down, which is especially commendable in a country not exactly known for upholding individual rights, or even accommodating diverse perspectives for that matter.

To paint with such a broad brush and come down on all Russians, rather than just the Russian government, spits in the face of this important anti-war movement in Russia, on top of any others who may also choose to take a principled stance against the invasion in other ways.

The issue of using international sports as a political tool is nothing new. We’ve already seen it this year when it came to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. There were calls by some to not allow China to host the games due to their recent human rights abuses.

Despite this, China was allowed to host and fully participate in the games without issue. Given the freedom afforded to Chinese athletes to continue to participate, despite the less-than-savory politics of their government, why shouldn’t Russian athletes be treated the same way? Why should this case be any different?

I understand that the relationship between politics, nationalism and sport is a tricky one to balance, and I can also see why the ongoing and highly publicized invasion of Ukraine might give Russian nationalism and sport a worse name than a country like China, whose human rights abuses have been well hidden from public view.

Regardless, it’s still incredibly important to remember that governments, be they authoritarian or democratic, don’t represent the views of their population anywhere close to perfectly. It’s in that contrast and nuance where we find individuals, who deserve fair treatment and respect, despite the sins of their government. When we forget that, it can (and historically, has) lead down a dark and more aggressive path.