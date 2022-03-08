Drive My Car is an understated yet compelling Oscar contender

Drive My Car is one of 10 nominees for the Academy Award for best picture. It was adapted from a collection of short stories called Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami and expertly directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The film follows Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he undertakes the job of directing a production on Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima while struggling with the recent passing of his wife.

The movie depicts grief with care and realism and takes its time to allow relationships to unfold in all their intricacies. The dialogue is nuanced and the cinematography is simple but visually stunning, thus supporting the story and allowing beauty to come through in depicting a relatively normal person’s life. The sound editing elevates the film and demonstrates how crucial it is for every element to work together to tell a story.

Drive My Car is a film about people, focusing specifically on Yusuke. As a result, there’s not a lot of action. The first half hour of the film follows him and his wife Oto (Reika Kirishima) and gives the audience a sense of their connection. Their scenes together are well written and acted to give a sense of extreme intimacy that allows the audience to feel her absence for the rest of the film.

The film is enchanting and haunting and doesn’t shy away from spending a great deal of time showing the rehearsal process for Uncle Vanya, which parallels the emotional state of Yusuke. The audience sees him watch auditions and rehearsals and learns how he relates to the world through the rehearsal process and the relationships and conversations he has with his collaborators.

A great deal of the film is spent inside the protagonist’s car, where he listens to recordings of his wife speaking the lines of his scene partners and runs lines to the sound of her voice, a ritual he had even when she was alive. Because of this ritual there is a sense to their relationship that they left a lot of things unsaid, which adds a layer to the following acts where the characters speak openly with each other about the play as well as how they relate to the world and what they want.

The scenes can feel disconnected at times, which makes sense for a film adapted from a collection of short stories. Most of the longer scenes contain no more than two characters, but they come together well to create a believable world for the protagonist to inhabit. It makes the film feel almost theatrical at times with its intimacy and understated elements.

Overall, this is one of the more emotional Oscar contenders from this year. For fans of action and big-budget blockbusters, it probably won’t be a hit, but if you prefer compelling character-driven narratives, Drive My Car is definitely worth checking out.