Doomscrolling is serious and needs to be treated as the addiction that it is 

“Doomscrolling” is a colloquial term that captures the compulsion to keep reading bad news in an effort to obtain all the possible information on a relevant, and often tragic, topic.

Doomscrolling should be taken seriously because it has actual psychologically damaging effects. Enough so, that even psychologists have studied the behaviour and found that it can mediate psychological distress.

After the full-scale Russian invasion of the Ukraine, many online spectators across the globe have been aware of their habit of endlessly digesting information on the conflict as a coping strategy for the feeling of being helpless. It is a completely normal reaction given that human beings have not adapted to a constant stream of negative stimulus that taps deep into our primal fight or flight response. Neither option is satisfying because the (false) option for eventually overcoming that stimulus through being updated at all times follows us in our pockets: “how scared, informed and/or outraged do I need to be at this moment? Guess I’ll look at my phone again to find out.”

It is also important to realize that the difficulty of overcoming the impulse to doomscroll is found precisely in the vicious narcissistic cycle it creates in the avid scroller’s thought process, a cycle which no one is insusceptible to. The feeling that one should step away from the horrible news for their own mental health concerns can all too often only double down on the suspicion in the scroller’s mind that they are ineffectual in the face of the terrible humanitarian crises at hand. In the scroller’s view of themself they are so ineffectual that what appears to be only the bare minimum action to take — staying informed and alert — is enough to create a genuine feeling of despair. However, the painful aspect of this thinking is that the despair itself also seems like the very minimal duty of human empathy that can be taken from the comfortable distance that a Twitter thread and an entire ocean between the actual doom itself affords to the caring scroller.

Not to mention the paranoid scanning of other’s opinions to make sure the scroller is A) correcting those whose opinions appear to only incite more violence and hatred, and B) constantly worrying that new information needs to be digested in order to make their well intentioned view on the matter seem up-to-date and to show that they care, which they almost always do.

We are navigating unprecedented times, and the technologies that grant us amazing abilities to be on top of global events and to express support can be incredibly addictive. The latin origin of the word addictive has the connotation of being “bound-to” and “enslaved by,” which is well understood today. That being said, it’s often forgotten that it’s origin also connotes ideas such as “sacrifice” or “devotion.” Being addicted to doomscrolling doesn’t mean the scroller is corrupt or bad, but that they are caught in a self-prophesying loop of guilt and feelings of ineffectualness which are only staved off by the accumulation of more and more guilt.

The best thing the scroller can do is recognize the cycle for what it is, and step away for a while with the usual pick-me-ups that help return us back to the immediacy of our own lives where there is far more room to help others and come up with solutions.