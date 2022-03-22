Dollface is a fun sitcom about trying to be an adult

Dollface is a contemporary sitcom that follows Jules (Kat Dennings) as she faces the challenges of being in her late 20s and figuring out what she wants from life. The second season of the show was released on Hulu this February. The script is fun and light, weaving contemporary references into the lives of the characters.

It is one of the few sitcoms to actually acknowledge the pandemic and try to work it into the plot of the show. The approach taken by Dollface is to have the pandemic be over by the time the events of the show unfold, with lockdowns having happened in between the seasons. This creates a disconnect from reality, but it’s clear that an effort was made.

This year has seen multiple new releases dealing with the anxiety of turning 30 and trying to find a direction in life. Inside, Tick, Tick, BOOM! and She’s Not Special all explore different aspects of that experience. Dollface puts a special focus on women and their friendships and relationships. It does so with over-the-top comedy and sketch-comedy-esque moments that happen inside the main character’s head.

The content is light and the conflict is fairly low-stakes, which makes it a nice TV show to relax to or put on to watch and have a laugh with friends. The world of the show is a little nicer than real-life with details that make it clear that the writers do know what’s going on in popular culture, like including a scene where a character is watching a show that is clearly meant to represent Selling Sunset.

Brenda Song is one of the most fun performances in the show, she has good comedic timing and plays Jules’ best friend Madison with an appropriate balance between sincerity and humour. Matthew Gray Gubler is featured as Wes in season one, and the second season seems as though it will incorporate more of this character, but he sort of disappears after the third episode, which is a little disappointing.

The larger-than-life storytelling is silly and wholesome and some of the comedic moments really work. It’s not really an exceptional show — there are moments where the acting is sub-par and the writing feels a little awkward — but overall it comes together to be pleasant and entertaining. It also deals with some big feelings and represents women’s relationships with each other, where men are not the main focus, something that seems rare in television today. Popular shows often have female characters who are friends, but don’t actually talk to each other about their problems or feelings, so that was refreshing to see.

Overall, the first season was fun, and this new second season expands the world of the show in satisfying ways. If you’re a fan of light TV and are looking for something chill to watch, it’s worth checking out.