Denim, Diamonds and Diplomas returns for seventh year

For the seventh consecutive year, the Brock Leaders Citizenship Society (BLCS) is hard at work preparing for their annual Denim, Diamonds and Diplomas (DDD) fundraiser. This year’s event will take place virtually on Mar. 3 in support of the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) Academy.

Every year, the event brings students, educators, and families together to raise funds for DSBN Academy graduates pursuing higher education. DSBN Academy is a local secondary school exclusively for first-generation students, meaning that they are the first person in their families to pursue a higher education. To date, DDD has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help local students reach their academic goals.

“This event is [particularly] important to me as I am planning to become a high school teacher,” said Abby Fuller, first-year concurrent education student. “Student support and equal access to education is super important to me because of this, so I was super happy when I found out I could help those in need in the Niagara area [through this event].”

This year’s sponsors include the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN), YourTV, Brock University, and Peninsula Flooring Ltd. Individuals can also contribute by purchasing tickets to the symposium, a dinner from Club Roma, or funding a scholarship through the DDD website.

As in previous years, this year’s fundraiser will include a silent auction where attendees will be able to bid on items donated by community members. All proceeds from the silent auction and raffle tickets will be put towards scholarships and bursaries for DSBN Academy students.

BLCS, who hosts the event each year, is an honours society made up of students who have exhibited exceptional academic success and leadership skills throughout secondary and post-secondary school. Each year, Student Life and Success inducts incoming students into BLCS who are committed to community involvement.

“Being part of the BLCS has been an amazing way to become encouraged by leaders in the community and create positive opportunities for myself that will aid in my overall growth as a student and individual,” said Rebecca White, first-year concurrent education student. “I wanted to get involved with this organization as I was inspired by the impact their hard work has on first generation post-secondary students…I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue education without the stresses of financial barriers.”

Students who are interested in getting involved with BLCS events in the future are encouraged to reach out to current members and follow their accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A full price list for Denim, Diamonds and Diplomas tickets can also be found on their website, along with further details surrounding the event.