Critelli Cup rematch set between Badgers and Rams

For the second straight season, the OUA women’s basketball final will be played between the Brock Badgers and the Rams, after both programs secured semifinal wins over Western and Carleton last night.

After winning a rockfight of a quarterfinal against McMaster last week, the Badgers offense was absolutely rolling in this one, beating the Mustangs by a score of 77-58, securing their place in the OUA Finals as well as a second straight trip to the U Sports Final 8 in the process.

“It was night and day,” said head coach Mike Rao on his team’s offensive performance against Western compared to Mac. “We’ve been working on shooting a lot this week and were just going to keep at that. I think our penetration and some of our sets are really clicking in, we contracted the defence enough to give our shooters some open looks and we canned some tonight.”

The Badgers put up a monster third quarter in this one, going on a 19-2 run in the frame to put the game out of Western’s reach. Rookie forward Madalyn Weinert had her best game of her young career, leading the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, while on the other end of the age spectrum, fifth-year senior Mackenzie Robinson added 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

“All season long Rao has told us if we swing the ball side to side, once we get our offensive movement going, we’ll be fine and that’s what happened in the third quarter,” said Robinson. “We moved the ball around the perimeter, we drove, we kicked and we got open shots and open layups from it.”

For Robinson, who transferred to Brock for her final year of eligibility after playing four years at Laurentian, a trip to the OUA Finals has been long-awaited . The Voyageurs went a combined 19-65 over her four seasons in Sudbury from 2016-2019; Robinson then didn’t play in 2019-20 and nobody played in 2020-21. She’ll now look to cap off her OUA career with a provincial championship with a trip to Nationals to follow.

“It means the world to me,” said Robinson about her first trip to the Critelli Cup. “After sitting for two years, my dreams and eyes have been set on this moment and I can’t wait, I’m speechless right now.”

The program has accumulated quite a bit of hardware in the last two seasons: 2019-20 saw an OUA championship, a national silver medal, an OUA MVP in Melissa Tatti, two U Sports Tournament All-Stars in Tatti and Sam Keltos, and a provincial and national Coach of the Year award for Rao. Prior to the game against Western, the league announced that Keltos was named the OUA West MVP and a First Team All-Star, Robinson a Second Team All-Star, Weinert made the All-Rookie team, and Rao was named OUA West Coach of the Year yet again. The team has gone 36-6 over the past two seasons, is undefeated this year, and are looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time in program history.

It certainly won’t be an easy task, however, as the Rams are also undefeated this year and have dominated the OUA East much like the Badgers have done in the West. They are led by head coach Carly Clarke, who was just named OUA East Coach of the Year, and have outscored opponents by an average of 24 points a night. Program stalwarts Marin Scotten and Jama Bin-Edward, as well as Rachel Farwel and Stefanija Mrvaljevic, were on that 2019-20 team that lost the Critelli Cup to Brock at home; this time around, the Rams will look to even the score on the Badgers home soil.

The OUA Finals is set to tip off at 12 noon this Saturday, March 26 from the Bob Davis Gymnasium. Tickets can be found here.