COVID-19 puts us all at risk, so why are wealthy countries still hoarding vaccine supply?

This week, we all learned a new letter of the Greek alphabet when the World Health Organization declared that a new variant of concern of COVID-19 had been identified. Omicron appears to carry an increased rate of reinfection and was first discovered in South Africa, but has since been identified in many countries around the world, including here in Canada.

Whenever a new variant is discovered, people are quick to get out and say that it highlights the importance of vaccination. Viruses mutate as they replicate, which occurs as they spread. The fewer people who catch and spread the virus, the less likely it is that it will mutate. Mutations are what give us variants. So of course, vaccination helps prevent new variants from becoming a problem.

Here in Canada, and other rich countries, we often hear some form of the following refrain: “see anti-vaxxers! This is all your fault, you’re ruining it for all of us!” While I certainly have no problem with scolding anti-vaxxers for their part in prolonging the pandemic, there’s a lot more at play here.

In Canada, nearly 80 per cent of people have at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and while that’s still not enough, it’s certainly more than many countries. Countries like Nigeria have a total vaccination rate of under three per cent. It’s important to note however, that while the remaining 20 per cent of Canadians largely just don’t want to be vaccinated (or can’t), that isn’t the case in countries like Nigeria; they simply don’t have access to vaccines in the first place.

The fact of the matter is that high-income countries are hoarding vaccines, while low-income countries are struggling to get ahold of them. According to Doctors Without Borders, more than 60 per cent of people in high-income countries have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in low-income countries, that number is below three per cent.

The G7 and other European countries have been wasting doses, and I mean a lot of them. So many in fact that they might end up tossing an estimated 241 million doses by the end of the year. Despite this, pharmaceutical companies have continued to prioritize high-profit sales to high-income countries rather than fairly distributing vaccines across the globe. Meanwhile, the virus continues to rage in places like India and South America where vaccine distribution has been limited.

It’s not just the distribution that has had a negative effect on low-income countries (though that plays a massive role), it’s the fact that these vaccines are patented.

Patents allow for the protection of intellectual property. It means that someone’s invention cannot simply be copied by someone else hoping to cash in. Vaccines aren’t exactly a typical invention though. Last fall, some nations, led by India and South Africa, proposed to the World Trade Organization that these patents be temporarily waived given the nature of the pandemic so the vaccine could be produced worldwide. This effort was unsuccessful.

Public health is not an individual undertaking, it cannot be guaranteed by a single country or government, it’s something that requires cooperation from everybody. When wealthy nations hoard vaccines, when pharmaceutical companies prioritize profits, and when distribution of vaccines leaves entire countries with poor vaccination rates, we’re all being put at risk.

In Canada and other wealthy countries, it might be easy to turn a blind eye. We have the ability to get vaccinated, we’re protected, we should be fine, right? That’s not how viruses work though. COVID-19 doesn’t care about borders. If the virus is able to mutate, variants will spread, and the longer that happens, the likelier it is that we will see the emergence of new variants that will be resistant to vaccines.

When people say that “we’re all in this together,” it can’t just mean a particular group. “All” cannot just mean all Canadians or all North-Americans, it has to mean all people, all over the world, because this pandemic affects all of us, and it won’t be over until we all can be vaccinated.