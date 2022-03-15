City of Niagara Falls eager to welcome back visitors post-pandemic restrictions

As summer quickly approaches, the City of Niagara Falls is hard at work preparing for the return of tourists after two years of less-than-usual traffic. However, health officials want residents and tourists to be aware of the risk of infection despite COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across the province.

Niagara’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji, has recommended Niagara Falls businesses to keep checking proof of vaccination as well as continuing to encourage the province to modify the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster vaccine dose.

Dr. Hirji’s comments were met with backlash from local politicians who felt this messaging would discourage travellers from visiting Niagara, and in turn, negatively impact the local economy.

“We have 40,000 people in Niagara that count on tourism to feed their families,” said Chris Dabrowski, city councillor. “We can’t be sending mixed messages to the American markets who are looking to travel here this spring and this summer. Following the provincial guidelines, I think, is what we should be doing as a local economy.”

On a similar note at the provincial scale, Ontario’s minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, Lisa MacLeod, made an announcement live from Clifton Hill urging people to rediscover the province and support the local tourism industry over the break and through the rest of the year.

“Ontario offers the world in one province — from vibrant cities to historic small towns, food trails to festivals, and mountains to beaches,” said MacLeod in an Ontario Newsroom media release. “The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit will help make travel more affordable and encourage Ontarians to explore their own province, reinvigorating local tourism economies by delivering a much-needed boost to local businesses while keeping Ontario competitive in the global market.”

She encouraged residents to take advantage of the temporary Ontario Staycation Tax Credit, which will allow taxpayers to claim up to 20 per cent of eligible accommodation expenses, but did not provide any guidance regarding public health requirements or safety protocols.

Shortly after MacLeod’s announcement, the province also announced their plans to lift the mask mandate on Mar. 21, after which face coverings will no longer be required in public spaces.

So while there is still a great deal of uncertainty about what this upcoming tourist season may look like for Niagara Falls residents and visitors, it would appear that reopening efforts are rolling full steam ahead in preparation for the fast approaching summer tourist season.