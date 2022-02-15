Child of Kamiari Month fails at being innovative and ends up being just an average anime

Child of Kamiari Month is an anime that had the potential to be great, but failed to execute its intended ideas.

Originally released back in October exclusively in Japan, Child of Kamiari Month was released internationally on Feb. 8 on Netflix. The film looked incredibly promising, so why did it end up being so average?

The story follows the grieving process of Kanna, a young girl who recently lost her mother. This emotional beginning captures the viewers’ attention and introduces a plot that promised to be wholesome and interesting, but the film loses its grip a little over halfway through.

Kanna holds on to her mother’s bracelet to remember her, until one day she finds out about the power it brings when she wears it. Kanna is then able to stop time and see Japanese gods; her companion, Shiro, a white talking rabbit appears to explain the powers to Kanna. Kanna learns that her mission is to go to different shrines to receive offerings from each god in order to deliver them to the harvest feast in Izumo.

The gods Kanna visits in her journey are beautiful and imaginative, the problem is that the movie rushes her journey through the different shrines and loses its focus. The movie becomes a basic good versus evil story, which is what makes it mediocre. The decision to repeat such an overdone narrative structure instead of continuing in the film’s innovative approach from the first half really holds it back.

Additionally, the feast, which was built up throughout the movie to be such a big deal, turns out to be quite anticlimactic. The movie decided to focus more on the journey and not the destination, which could be justifiable, but as I mentioned the journey was not all that compelling either.

There are moments where Kanna’s grief is depicted effectively which makes for vulnerable moments with the audience. However, she has random bursts of anger that initially seem to be connected to her grieving process, but that doesn’t seem to be the case later in the film. These tantrums alienate her from the audience and make her a less likable character.

Child of Kamiari Month is probably worth skipping. It’s hard to recommend this movie, especially knowing the quality of other anime films that are available. It’s barely above average, but if you do decide to give it a shot, expect a familiar plot.