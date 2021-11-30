Celebrating the anniversary of the release of Michael Jackson’s Thriller

On November 30, 1982, the King of Pop released the ground-breaking album Thriller. Since then, Michael Jackson secured himself a place in music history and a legacy as an entertainer that has stood the test of time.

Thriller consists of nine songs, including some of the most iconic of Jackson’s entire career, with “Thriller,” “Beat it,” and “Billie Jean,” among them. With over 66 million sales, the album became the biggest selling pop album of all time while spending 190 weeks on the UK top charts.

Most notable and commonly remembered today is the “Thriller” music video. With a budget of $500,000, five times that of the standard music video at the time, Jackson set a new standard for music videos at the time with its release. Today, the official video has over 1 billion views on just YouTube alone.

Considering it was filmed almost 40 years ago, the video still holds up. The choreography is amazingly performed by Jackson and the back up dancers. The makeup and costume design are movie-worthy. While the special effects may not be the best today, considering it was the 80s, it is the type of quality you’d get in movies at the time.

The album features songs with different tempos and rhythms which provide something for everyone. The album is better listened to in order, as it is played as if it was a story itself. It starts off with the high intensity “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” and then cools off a bit with the slower and more melodic “Baby Be Mine” and “The Girl is Mine”, just to reach its climax with the three huge hits in the middle, and then gradually slows down again to finish off.

The album starts off with “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” is really upbeat and perfectly sets the tone for the whole album. “Baby Be Mine,” follows nicely, keeping a similar pace but going in a more straight pop direction. The lyrics are intimate, and Jackson’s high notes add a nice touch to the song. Changing styles a bit into more of a ballad, Paul McCartney is featured in “The Girl Is Mine,” and offers a nice contrast to Jackson’s higher pitched voice, though the two mesh really well.

Being the title track of an album often places high expectations on a song, as it can be seen as the main attraction. “Thriller” lives up to this hype, as it has since become such a staple that it is impossible to hear the song without having the aforementioned music video playing in the back of your head. What follows are two big hits, maybe even bigger than “Thriller” itself. “Beat It” and “Billie Jean” are where the album hits its crescendo, with their incredibly catchy lyrics and infectious rhythms. “Billie Jean” certainly takes the cake amongst the three major hits in my opinion. Also, as it stands today, it is the most played song from the album on Spotify.

What could be considered the third act of the album starts off with “Human Nature,” after three fast-paced songs, here the pace slows down once again. Next is “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”, another staple that includes a fun and catchy chorus of its own, which is one of the many things Jackson does best. Finally, “The Lady in My Life” closes off the album perfectly. It provides a calm, cool and collected conclusion to what is a rambunctious 40 minute experience.

Overall, it is undeniable how much influence Jackson has had on the music industry, he is the King of Pop for a reason, and that is still evident today. So if you have a chance, take the time to give Thriller another listen if you haven’t recently, you certainly won’t regret it.