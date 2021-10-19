Canadian labour market struggling amid pandemic recovery

According to a study conducted by Statistics Canada, the Canadian labour market saw a record high number of job vacancies in the second quarter of this year.

The current national job vacancy rate of 4.6 per cent is the highest the country has seen since 2015. Recent data shows a ratio of unemployed people to job vacancies of 2.2, and the implementation of mandatory vaccination policies is expected to drive this number up.

One of the largest increases in job vacancies was seen in the healthcare and social assistance industries, which can largely be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. With hospitals and long-term care homes operating at peak levels for almost two years, the need for additional staff has grown immensely. Despite an increase in average hourly wages, employers are struggling to recruit nursing staff to support the increased demand for healthcare services.

The retail industry has also struggled with post-pandemic recovery, with a 30 per cent increase in vacancies in 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2019. This can be partially explained by the numerous COVID-19 shutdowns that required storefronts to close down with minimal notice or guidance regarding reopening. This was especially difficult for full-time retail employees who were required to stay home for months at a time, with no other source of income.

Similarly, the hospitality industry took a large hit during the pandemic as most non-essential travel was banned and restaurants were open only for takeout.

In addition to difficulties hiring additional staff, many employers are seeing employees leaving in large numbers, especially after the announcement of mandatory vaccinations for employees wishing to return to work in-person.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) faced backlash from the workers’ union when they announced the Oct. 30 deadline for staff to disclose vaccination status. The union urged employees not to disclose their vaccination status at first, but has recently reversed their statement and encouraged compliance with the policy. Since then, the TTC has extended the disclosure deadline to Nov. 20.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated or have not shared their status by the deadline will be placed on unpaid leave immediately and terminated if they have not shared proof of vaccination by Dec. 31. In anticipation of worker shortages due to this announcement, the TTC has begun reaching out to recently retired employees to ensure that transit services are not impacted and can continue to run safely.

One thing that all industries have experienced collectively is staff burnout. Whether staff are working from home or onsite, the labour shortage has left existing employees feeling overworked and underappreciated. While increased pay and benefits are a good start, there is still much work to be done to ensure employee health, both physical and mental, remains a top priority.