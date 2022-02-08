Canada’ men’s soccer team on the brink of World Cup qualification

The Canadian senior men’s national soccer team is on the brink of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in over 35 years.

The team wrapped up their most recent window of qualifying games last week, winning each of their three games by a 2-0 score, and remaining at the top of the eight-team table for CONCACAF qualifying. Canada is now riding a six-game winning streak, dating back to Oct. 13’s 4-1 win over Panama at BMO Field in Toronto.

The first match of the January/February window was an away test in Honduras. The Hondurans have yet to win throughout their first 11 matches, but playing away is always extra challenging, especially since Canada didn’t have their superstar winger Alphonso Davies or their steady midfielder Stephen Eustáquio in this one.

The Canadians struck early with a 10th-minute own goal off Honduras’ Denil Maldonado, set up by a mesmerizing attack from 22-year-old Brampton native Tajon Buchanan. Canada then dropped back into a more defensive style with the one goal lead, until forward Jonathan David buried one in the back of the Honduras net on a 73rd minute breakaway goal to put the game away.

With three points under their belt, Canada travelled back up north for a faceoff with Team USA at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. This was a crucial matchup for both sides, with the USA sitting directly behind Canada for second place in the standings. The match was tense from the start, but Canadian forward Cyle Larin delivered an incredible goal off a great pass from David in the seventh minute. The goal was Larin’s 23rd for the national team, making him the nation’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Much like the Honduras game, the other side actually dominated possession – 64 per cent – for the majority of the game, but Canada managed to shut down the American attack. An insurance goal from left-back Sam Adekugbe – his first for the national team – in the 95th minute sealed the victory, an enormous one for Canada.

After a few days off, Canada travelled back to Central America for a match against sixth-place El Salvador. This one did not feature an early goal from the Canadians, as a chippy defensive battle with near even possession ensued for the first half. In the 66th minute, Canada’s captain Atiba Hutchinson scored a goal that came out of a flurry of activity near the net. Canada held the lead once again, and a familiar insurance goal came on a 93rd minute breakaway from David.

Aside from the brilliant play from players like David, Larin, Hutchinson, Adekugbe and others, you can’t talk about this Canada run without discussing the brick wall in the net by the name of Milan Borjan. Time and time again, Borjan has produced some jaw-dropping saves, and pitching a shutout in three straight games, two of them away, is no small feat.

Canada’s sixth consecutive win all but guarantees a berth to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Perhaps even more impressive is that Canada hasn’t lost a single match through their first 11 qualifiers. The team has four draws on their record – to Honduras, USA, Mexico and Jamaica – but other than that, they’ve emerged victorious each time they’ve taken the pitch.

The next and final window of games will take place at the end of March. First, Canada will travel to Costa Rica, then back to Canada for a home game against Jamaica, then back down south to Panama for their final match. Canada, who needs to finish in the top four of the standings to keep their dreams alive, would need a miracle to not qualify for the World Cup at this point, which is incredible considering most pundits pegged them as a fringe qualifier before the prolonged competition began in early September.

It hasn’t yet been announced where the Mar. 27 home game will take place, though some suspect a return to Toronto may be in the cards. It would be amazing for the team to qualify for the World Cup, their first time doing so since 1986, in front of their home fans, but it’s likely that the ticket will be punched after the Mar. 24 game in Costa Rica.

If you haven’t been able to watch a game yet, you’ll want to mark your calendars for March. With Davies back in the mix, Canada may even make some noise this winter in Qatar. Get on the bandwagon before it fills up, as you may not see a national level sports journey like this for quite some time.