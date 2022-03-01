Canada men’s basketball pick up two more wins in World Cup Qualifying

Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team completed their second window of World Cup qualifying games this weekend, picking up back-to-back wins against Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With the two wins, Canada remains perfect in their efforts to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, after dominating the Bahamas in December. The second window of games was a bit more tightly contested, as the Canadians defeated the Dominicans 85-79 on Saturday, before trouncing the U.S. Virgin Islands 94-46 on Sunday.

The NBA player-less team that Canada assembled for these games was relatively similar to the one that competed in December. Canada went with a three-guard look in both games, starting Trae Bell-Haynes alongside national team regulars Philip and Thomas Scrubb. Up front, the team started former NBA players Kyle Alexander and Kyle Wiltjer.

As a result, Canada’s strong suit was their dribble penetration and shooting, and having the Scrubb brothers around to run the offense has been huge for Canada’s qualification campaign. Phil Scrubb posted a 14-4-4 line in the first game, while Wiltjer led the team in scoring with 15. Standouts off the bench included Kaza Kajami-Keane, who rejoined the team after holding out due to injury in December, as well as former Niagara River Lion, Kassius Robertson. The bench guards put up 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The big story in game one was the gargantuan free throw disparity. Playing at home, the Dominicans were only able to hang around in the game due to a whopping 44 free throw attempts compared to Canada’s 16. They were only able to convert on 24 of them, but the slow pace of the game certainly favoured the home team.

After the tough test, Canada took to the hardwood the next day against the last-place U.S. Virgin Islands team. This game was essentially out of reach by the end of the first quarter, with Canada holding a comfortable lead for the whole afternoon. Wiltjer led the way with 24 points on 8-13 shooting, while Aaron Best added 12 off the bench as Canada cruised to the win.

Canada now sits alone atop Group C with a 4-0 record and a tournament-leading +132 point differential. The undefeated teams in the other groups are Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico.

The next qualifying window will be in early July, where Canada will face the same two teams that they faced this weekend. There are rumblings of the July games being hosted in Canada, and the timing of the games leaves the door open for some of Canada’s NBA talent to participate.

Regardless of whether Canada’s NBA stars such as Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or RJ Barrett play or not, these types of games are vitally important for the program to build continuity. Canada has struggled with these types of games in the past, but have built an incredibly deep program in recent years. Players from this window included alums of the OUA, NCAA, and Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

Canada should have no problem qualifying for the World Cup, but the true goal is to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Canada’s men’s team has not competed in the Olympics since 2000, but the country’s ever-growing pool of talent has put Canada in a strong position to get there in a couple years.