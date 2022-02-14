BUSU election debates highlight candidate platforms

Next week, Brock undergraduate students will head to the polls to vote for their 2022-2023 Brock University Students Union (BUSU) student executives and directors of the board.

Students will be able to vote using their Brock email for the next president, vice president of finance and administration (VPFA), vice president of student services (VPSS), vice president of external affairs (VPEA), and six members who will serve on BUSU’s board of directors.

As a part of the campaign week, BUSU hosted live streamed debates on Feb. 9 and 10 for candidates to introduce themselves and their platform, and respond to questions submitted by members of the Brock community.

Day 1 Recap:

The first debate saw all five VPFA candidates discuss health and dental coverage, BUSU values, Brock transit, and how each candidate has prepared themselves for the VPFA role.

Some highlights with regard to health and dental insurance included increasing awareness about available coverage, expanding coverage for mental health services, and combining domestic and international plans to offer all students equal benefits.

Key takeaways from the discussion surrounding Brock’s transit plan were BUSU’s plan to consolidate their transit plan with the Niagara Regional Transit Commission as early as next year and increasing bus frequency over the weekends.

Candidates also highlighted some of the steps they’ve taken thus far to prepare themselves for an executive position, some of which included meeting with past executives, holding different BUSU roles previously, and connecting with students to better understand their needs as we return to campus.

Day 2 Recap:

The second day of debates invited both presidential and VPSS candidates to answer questions in a similar format about their respective goals and objectives if elected. Additionally, board of directors candidates briefly introduced themselves and spoke about their platforms.

Only one of two presidential candidates was available to join the livestream, so the rebuttal portion of the presidential debate was omitted, but some of the topics discussed included pandemic social anxiety, hybrid learning options, and expansion of Brock’s recreational fitness resources.

Afterwards, both VPSS candidates spoke about their plans to improve the student experience by broadening awareness surrounding mental health resources, hosting in-person events, and increasing student engagement through clubs and advocacy. Candidates also reflected on some of the skills they’ve developed during their time at Brock which will serve them in the role of VPSS, noting creativity, collaboration, and honesty as some of the most important.

Campaigning will continue throughout the week, until the end of the election period on Feb. 17. A full list of candidates and their platforms can be found on the BUSU website. All undergraduate students will be eligible to vote through their Brock email from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, after which the results will be announced on social media.