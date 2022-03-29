Brock’s pride week has both virtual and in-person activities this year

A week of online activities for Brock’s 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies began last Friday, March 25, and will continue through Thursday, March 31. This week has seen and will continue to see events that teach about and honour these communities.

Brock hosts pride week in March to provide students an opportunity to engage with one another while many are still on campus before the semester ends. Through a series of activities, it allows 2SLGBTQ+ students, professors, and other community members to come together and express their pride. The week’s goal is to create safe spaces for students to grow and share their pride.

Last year’s pride week was held completely virtually, but this year has a blend of online and in-person events. Some of the upcoming events for the week include:

Brock Pride: A Journey in Canada and Beyond

Students can attend a session on Wednesday, March 30th from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at Rankin Family Pavilion (RFP) 214/215 that aims to provide a perspective on how 2SLGBTQ+ international students handle being in Canada. Participants will be able to hear about the experiences of Brock’s international students and Niagara Folk Arts speakers. Following the sharing of these stories, the event will open up for discussion. This event is solely accessible to students who identify as 2SLGBTQ+, and registration is done through ExperienceBU.

Drag Bingo with Vanity a la Mode

This is a student-favourite yearly event, and will be held in person on Wednesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. at Isaac’s Bar & Grill. Attendees will participate in a night of bingo with hostess Vanity a la Mode, with the chance to win a variety of prizes. This event is available to all Brock students and they can register through ExperienceBU.

The Trans Agenda: Increasing Visibility in Academia

The week comes to a close on March 31, when the Transgender Day of Visibility is celebrated worldwide to increase awareness about transgender persons. It is a day to honour the lives and accomplishments of trans people while simultaneously bringing exposure to the issues faced by the community, including discrimination, poverty, and violence.

This virtual event, which will take place from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Transgender Day of Visibility, will look at the connections between being an academic and being transgender. Participants will get the opportunity to hear talks about what it is like to be a transgender person in higher education, and how trans and gender diverse persons navigate academia. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required through ExperienceBU so that the Zoom link can be distributed to participants.

TDOV: Messages to Trans Youth Community Writing Session

This is the week’s last event, and it will take place virtually on Thursday, March 31 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Participants will be given a quick orientation on the significance of gender-affirming language. Following this session, participants will have the chance to write words of support and affirmation for the region’s trans and gender diverse youth. Those who wish to share their affirmations will be given the opportunity to do so. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required through Eventbrite.

Additionally, the library has selected a collection of media and literature that explores 2SLGBTQ+ identity and themes such as class, politics, and racism. This week is also being used by the library to showcase books and films written by authors who are part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. They are also providing pronoun stickers in English and French to the Brock community at the Ask Us desk. Throughout the week, Brock will also be flying the modified all-inclusive flag of the university.

Students who are interested in finding out more about the remaining events happening at Brock during pride week are encouraged to visit the website.