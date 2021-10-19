Brock women’s softball holds second place after weekend doubleheader

The Brock women’s softball team played a doubleheader against the Western Mustangs this past weekend at their home field of Lancaster Park.

Prior to the doubleheader, the Badgers sat in second place in the OIWFA West division, with a 7-3 record, trailing Western by six points for first place.

Impact player and recent recipient of the Boston Pizza’s Player of the Week Award, Megan Morrow had an outstanding first game, rightfully earning this title. Morrow struck out the side in the 6th inning, setting the team up for a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Morrow, Brock’s pitcher, struck out Western in the second last inning, bringing senior Paige Sharpe up to bat. Talk about Sharpe being an impact player, she hit it out to left field, the ball flew past Western’s left fielder allowing Grace Blaumer to score the winning run for Brock. The crowd, packed with Brock supporters, went wild for the win.

This win turned their two-game winning streak into three, pushing Brock’s to 8-3 on the season.

In Brock’s second game, the crowd screamed “let’s get ‘em going early” and although that’s what the Badgers intended to do, the Mustangs got quite the lead on them in the second inning. Emily Campbell had a beautiful play, nearly tagging two of Western’s runners out; one on her way to third base and the other running from first to second. However, the umpire counted them safe and Western secured another run making it 2-0 Western.

Another glorious hit from the Western Mustangs had them secure two more runs, putting Western up 4-0. Although the Badgers were able to make some nice plays, Western dominated the second game and the Badgers fell short, losing to Western 14-7.

Catch the Brock women’s softball team as they compete in the OIWFA playoffs, exact dates, times, and opponents have yet to be announced.