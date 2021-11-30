Brock women’s hockey to clean up their game after two losses to the Guelph Gryphons

In just their second and third losses of the year, the Brock women’s hockey team fell in their two-game mini-series, losing to the Guelph Gryphons 1-0 on home ice before visiting Guelph for a 1-0 shootout loss.

The first loss to the Gryphons was a tough one, Brock took over five penalties, which they were able to kill successfully, going 5/5 on the penalty kill.

With barely any shots on net in the first game, the Badgers came back fighting when they traveled to Guelph this past Saturday.

The Badgers tried playing incredibly strong on defense in their second game against Guelph, however, the Gryphons team seems to have an advantage over the Badgers, namely, their age. Brock does have a younger team this year with little experience in the OUA. Most of the veteran players on the team are doing a phenomenal job leading the team, but having a good leadership team doesn’t make up for a lack of experience in a competitive league like this.

In their second game, the Badgers had some more opportunities for shots on the net, with 24 shots made, only to get shut out by Guelph’s goalie Martina Fedel.

First-year Badgers defender Ella Krushelnicki played incredibly, with great dominance on the ice this past week. The teamwork she displayed with the other defenders and the goalie Aline Hironaka made for a great team dynamic.

Hironaka made some great saves as Guelph peppered the net with 31 shots, and she managed to save all but one.

While these back to back losses were tough, the team is eager to redeem themselves next weekend in their last game of 2021.

Catch the Badgers as they finish up their first half of the season in the OUA on home ice at the Seymour Hannah Arena Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5.15 p.m. Click here to get tickets.