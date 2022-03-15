Brock women’s hockey makes history with first playoff win in 13 years

After a complicated and trying season for the Brock women’s hockey team, they brought an intensity like no other during their quarter-final game against the Guelph Gryphons.

The Badgers knew they had to bring their best game focus and teamwork to the rink if they wanted a chance during the OUA quarter-final.

Winning the game 2-1, the Brock women’s hockey team made history. The Badgers won in a single-elimination knockout, leading the Badgers to win their first playoff game in 13 years.

The Badgers had an amazing presence on defense and offense and this allowed the Badgers to keep the Gryphons from scoring during the first period. Although the Badgers did not score either, they had some great shots on the net.

Emma Irwin locked in the first score for Brock four minutes into the second period on a powerplay, assisted by Cassidy Maplethorpe and Carley Blomberg.

After a climatic first two periods, Claudia Murphy scored what would be the game-winning goal for the team two minutes into the third period, with the assist from Catriona Cormier.

It was an incredible game from goaltender Tiffany Hsu, with 29 saves to help the Badgers solidify their playoff win. Hsu had a shoutout in reach, however, the Gryphons were able to score near the end of the third period.

Let’s hope these Badgers can keep the intensity and bring what we saw in the quarter-final game to their semi-final match this upcoming Wednesday at the Seymour-Hannah arena against the Western Mustangs on Wednesday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m.