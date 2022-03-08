Brock women’s hockey lose their last three regular-season games

After having two games canceled in the past week due to COVID-19 precautions, the Brock women’s hockey team played their last three regular-season games and paid tribute to their graduating players at their senior sendoff on home ice.

While the Badgers lost during overtime in Guelph on March 1, it was not for a lack of trying.

Cassidy Maplethorpe scored her second buzzer-beater of the season that night with only two seconds left in the third period. It was a beautiful five-on-three play where she was able to strip the puck out from under the Guelph player and got in one-on-one with Guelph’s goalie, ultimately scoring a beautiful goal.

During the last home game of the regular season, the Badgers lost (4-3) to the first-place team in their division; the Waterloo Warriors. They also celebrated their eight seniors from the 2021-22 season as well as three alumni players from the 2020-2021 season.

The teams graduating players include: Carley Blomberg, Bailey Brooks, Paige Cohoon, Kaitlyn Colonna, Morgan Dezell, Rebekah Feld, Cassidy Maplethorpe, Claudia Murphy, Niamh Haughey, Kiana Tobia, and Katreena Whiteye.

In the Badgers’ final game of the regular season, the team fought hard to keep the Waterloo Warriors from scoring in the first period. When the Warriors scored in the second period, not 10 seconds later, Emma Irwin with assistance from Rebekah Feld and Avery Vickers scored for the Badgers.

After a power play from the warriors, Maplethorpe scored back-to-back for the Badgers. Waterloo scored once more and tied the game sending the girls into overtime play where Waterloo ultimately scored and won the game.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, seven regular-season games were canceled and their season was cut short. As a result of the uncertain season they faced, the Badgers went 7-9 with all said and done. While the back and forth of this season did indeed take its toll, the team’s dynamic and work ethic will most definitely benefit them during their next game on March 9 for the first round of the OUA playoffs.