Brock women’s hockey blow out the Lancers in a doubleheader

The Brock women’s hockey team is on a two-game winning streak after two swift wins over the Windsor Lancers. They won their season opener by 3-2 and then went on to win the following night’s game in overtime (3-2).

The Badgers played fiercely and dominated on offence. In the first period, Emma Irwin scored the first goal of the game, followed by a powerplay goal from Cassidy Maplethorpe. Madie Cronkwright would end up scoring the game-winner.

Brock had three goals on 19 shots, while the Lancers put up 33 shots and only scored twice.

First-year goalie Aline Hironaka quickly made a name for herself in her OUA debut, making 31 saves and only allowing two goals for a .939 single game save percentage.

The team showed character in their first game. The defence was determined to shut down unwanted goals and the offence did their respective jobs. The team played as a unit which was refreshing to see so early on in the season.

“These girls are great athletes and this will show in how they play, how they dedicate themselves to the sport they love,” said head coach Margot Page. “At the end of the day, it comes down to how we play, that’s what makes a team strong and successful.”

On Nov. 6, the Brock Badgers once again defeated the Windsor Lancers to finish off their weekend road trip.

Cassidy Maplethorpe opened the scoring in the last minute of the first period. Allison Stevenson and Camie Matteau Rushbrook assisted with the first goal followed by a goal in the third period from Emma Irwin assisted by Cronkwright, tying the game 2-2.

Cassidy Maplethorpe (assisted by Irwin) scored in overtime to send the Badgers home with a 2-0 record to start the season.

The Badgers took five penalties for a game total of 10 penalty minutes. They also had five power play opportunities which they failed to convert on. The Lancers’ powerplay was also underwhelming as they failed to convert on four opportunities.

Follow the Brock women’s hockey team as they take on the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks for their home opener on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:15 p.m. at the Seymour Hannah Complex.

