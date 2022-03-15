Brock virtual and in-person Relay for Life is coming up quick

Brock will once again be participating in the Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. This year, they have set their fundraising goal at $25,000.

The Canadian Cancer Society is the only national organization that provides assistance to Canadians suffering from all types of cancer. The organization finances research, offers a support system for cancer patients, and works to develop public health policies to prevent cancer and assist cancer patients.

Since the 1990s, Relay for Life has been held across the country in an effort to bring people together with the goal of raising funds to fight cancer in Canada and to stand in solidarity with those who are living with the disease. Typical relays see participants of all ages assembling in a common place and taking turns walking around a track or designated path, with the event usually lasting 12 hours.

This year’s Relay for Life will take place in a hybrid style, with both online and in-person components. It will begin on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 11 a.m. in Isaac’s Bar and Grill on Brock’s main campus. The event is open to both students and members of the community. Registration is currently underway for both individual participants and those who desire to create a fundraising team. Regardless of whether you are a part of a team or not, each participant is encouraged to try and generate a minimum of $100 in donations.

In addition to the primary event, Brock’s Relay for Life is holding extra fundraising efforts this year. A painting fundraiser was recently held, with the organisers selling paintings by Brock student Caitlyn Mak, with 50 per cent of the revenue benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society. In addition, Brock’s Relay for Life team is now organising a silent auction on their Facebook page to generate more donations. The items being auctioned have been donated by individuals of the community, with all earnings benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society. This auction will be open until Friday, Mar. 25, one day before the formal Relay for Life event.

Those interested in participating in Brock’s Relay for Life event or giving to the university’s campaign can do so by visiting the university’s Relay webpage. As of the time of writing, Brock’s Relay for Life had raised $7,917.92 of their $25,000 goal.