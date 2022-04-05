Brock students to benefit from partnership with St. Catharines art gallery

Brock’s department of visual arts, situated in the Marilyn I. Walker campus, has formed a partnership with the 13th Street Winery and Gallery in St. Catharines. Arts students at Brock will now have access to new scholarship options as a result of this long-planned collaboration.

The first exhibition that will arise out of the newly-formed partnership is an exhibit that will be on display at the 13th Street Gallery on 1776 Fourth Ave. A number of pieces created by Brock’s graduating visual arts students will be featured at the exhibit which will run from April 2 to 30, with an artists’ reception taking place on Saturday, April 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The 13th Street Winery and Gallery will also provide a new annual scholarship to one visual arts student at Brock to support their artistic endeavours as part of this collaboration. The recipient of this scholarship will be announced during the artists’ reception on April 16.

The gallery primarily features works of Canadian historical and contemporary fine art, and it is home to pieces from some of the country’s most well-known artists. The gallery also showcases works by young, emerging artists in a variety of collaborative exhibitions.

Art has always been a key part of the winery’s aim of offering customers a one-of-a-kind experience not seen at other wineries in the region, and as such, the gallery initially opened at its 13th Street location in 2019. The winery has been in operation since 1998 and is one of Niagara’s decorated producers of premium VQA wine.

This partnership comes at a time when many galleries in Ontario have begun to reopen after long periods of closure as a result of pandemic health and safety measures. With this reopening now taking place, having a space committed to presenting work in a professional environment will provide Brock’s arts students with a unique chance to broaden their reach and gain hands-on experience in the arts sector.

Brock visual arts faculty members and alumni will also be invited to display their art at the gallery in May. These displays are the first of a series of anticipated future exhibitions that will result from the collaboration.

The 13th Street Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. Visit the 13th Street Gallery website for more information on the gallery and upcoming exhibitions.