Brock set to face Western in OUA semis after quarterfinal victory over Mac

The defending OUA champion Badgers began their title defence on Saturday with a quarterfinal matchup against the fifth-seeded McMaster Marauders, who were fresh off a first-round victory against Waterloo. The Badgers, who, as the No. 1 seed earned a first-round bye, haven’t played a game since Feb. 26th as their final three games of the regular season were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team also looks markedly different from the one that was last seen nearly a month ago: they are without All-Star center Sam Keltos, who has landed in Australia to play professionally with the Western Port Steelers.

Despite the absence of one of the best players in the country, the Badgers held off a tough Marauders team and hung on for the 49-45 win to advance to the semifinals. It was perhaps the worst possible matchup for a Keltos-less Brock team, as the Marauders had a seemingly endless supply of six-footers to rotate through. Head coach Mike Rao notably tried to match their size with backup big Madison MacInnis getting some early run, but it was the presence of OUA scoring champ Sarah Gates that occupied the bulk of Brock’s gameplan.

“I wanted to match their size, and we did so with a couple people, but I just wanted to stop Gates, and for the most part we did,” said Rao. “We did a good job with her so I was happy with that.”

Gates, who averaged 21.6 points per game this season, was held to just 11 points off 4-12 shooting. Victoria Lawrence, who stepped into the starting lineup with the absence of Keltos, was largely responsible for negating Gates’ effectiveness. Her ability to blow up passing lanes and disrupt things defensively is really unparalleled; she ended up with a game-high five steals and got Gates into foul trouble which ultimately led to her fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“She defends exceptionally well, so we put her on their best player,” said Rao. “I liked her overall game, she boarded well, I think she got a number of good rebounds so I was happy with her play. She got a bit tired, and I ask a little bit more than maybe I should, but she’s a great player.”

It wasn’t a great shooting night for Lawrence, but then again, it wasn’t a good shooting night for most everyone. The second quarter saw just 12 total points, with Brock and Mac combining to shoot just 4-37 in the frame. Not one Badger finished with double-digit points, but had nine from Lawrence and Jenneke Pilling, eight from Ivana Twumasi and Mackenzie Robinson, and six from Madalyn Weinert.

The lone Badger to have a good shooting night was first-year wing Kaley DeMont, who came into the game in the third quarter after not playing in the first half and hit three straight threes to keep the Badgers afloat as they continued to struggle offensively.

“Well obviously there’s nerves because I’m a first-year, but I knew I had to do my job and that’s me shooting and playing good defence,” said DeMont, who was playing in her first ever OUA postseason game. “We were in tough because we haven’t played in a while, and especially because Sam is a big dynamic of our offence, so some of the girls off the bench had to step up. Coach said I had to do it and that’s what I did.”

The Badgers will now face the two-seeded Western Mustangs for a trip to the Critelli Cup; Brock was initially supposed to face Western in February, but that game got postponed because of the Omicron wave. The game was rescheduled for early March, but that too was cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons.

The Mustangs and Badgers have clearly been the two best teams in the OUA West all season long, so it’s only fitting that they’ll meet in the semifinals. Just like Brock, the Mustangs also narrowly won their quarterfinal matchup against Guelph by four points. Western has four players who score in double figures, with Ariane Saumure leading the way with just over 16. Western also boasts a familiar face in Jessica Morris, who played three seasons at Brock and was an integral part of that OUA title-winning 2019-20 team. Out east, perennial powerhouses Carleton and Ryerson will play in the OUA East semis, with the winner of each game headed to the Critelli Cup.

The Badgers and Mustangs’ semifinal matchup will take place tomorrow night in St. Catharines at the Bob Davis Gym at 6:00 p.m. Stay tuned for ticket information by clicking here.