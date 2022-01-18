Brock Recreation continues to offer programming amidst the recent closures

Since Jan. 5, the Walker Sports Complex has been closed due to the new restrictions imposed by the Ontario government. Despite this, Brock Recreation has made a concerted effort to provide creative programming for students, albeit in a virtual setting.

While some of their regular services have transitioned to an online format, they have also introduced some new initiatives to encourage an active lifestyle for Brock students during this shutdown period.

Brock Recreation is continuing to run their online intramural leagues, which provide a good alternative for students looking to scratch their competitive itch. A number of options are available, including Pick’Em leagues for live NBA and NHL action which will run for the whole semester. A number of tournaments are available as well, with the offerings ranging outside the traditional sports-centric activities. Tournaments are available for online Pictionary, Chess, Settlers of Catan, and trivia. Students can register for winter virtual intramural leagues through the Brock Recreation website

In addition to intramural leagues, group fitness classes have shifted to a virtual delivery format. Facilitated by experienced and engaging instructors, students have the opportunity to register for virtual yoga, core & more, bootcamp stretch, and low impact intense training (LIIT) classes. These classes run Monday through Friday on Zoom, with the full schedule available here.

For students whose schedules don’t align with the live classes offered, or who would prefer to work out alone, there are a number of asynchronous classes that can be accessed. ExpressFit On Demand gives students the option to choose from pre-recorded classes in yoga, full body HIIT, core & more, zumba, stretch and fitness kickboxing. The workouts are designed to guide the participants through one workout at a time, and are delivered by Brock’s expert fitness instructors.

For those looking for an encouraging virtual fitness community, look no further than the Fitness with Friends program. This program includes access to a trainer, one weekly class, and a supportive community via a Microsoft Teams chat and fitness class. Two options are available: beginner fitness on Monday, and beginner strength on Friday. Both options will begin on Jan. 21 and run until the middle of February.

Finally, Brock Recreation is hosting a virtual challenge, which requires participants to log at least 150 minutes (or two and a half hours) of physical activity each week. Students will report their activities in a weekly log, with prizes drawn from the pool of all those who complete a log each week. All students who participate throughout the four-week long challenge will be entered to win the grand prize, which will be drawn on Feb. 11. To register, visit the Brock Recreation website.

Taking care of your mental and physical health is vitally important, even more so now given the current state of affairs. Through these programs, Brock Recreation provides a number of possible outlets to take a well-deserved break from online studying.