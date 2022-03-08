Brock nursing students fighting for in-person pinning ceremony 

As the end of the year quickly approaches, Brock nursing students are fighting for a traditional end-of-degree celebration.

For over 100 years, nursing graduates across Canada have participated in a pinning ceremony to celebrate their hard work upon completion of their degree. Each nursing school has a unique pin design, and it represents nursing graduates’ commitment to their future patients. The pin serves as a symbol of pride and commitment to public service.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, Brock’s class of 2020 and 2021 graduates received their pins in a virtual ceremony, but the class of 2022 was hopeful for an in-person ceremony upon Ontario’s decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.

However, an official announcement from Brock’s department of nursing informed this year’s graduates that, like in the past two years, their ceremony will be held virtually. This came as a disappointment, especially for students who were able to return to campus for classes and in-person clinical placements over the past year.

In response to this announcement, Lindsay Appleton, a fourth-year nursing student, started a petition asking Brock administration to reconsider their decision.

“Working our way through a medical program during a pandemic has been very stressful, and now when restrictions are lifted and the university has the opportunity to reward those who have persevered, they are not putting the wants of the students first,” said Appleton. “We cannot comprehend why this decision was made, as we have been attending in-person classes since the beginning of this academic year and partaking in in-person clinical placements since the beginning of January.”

The planned ceremony is currently scheduled for Apr. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students have raised concerns about this because many students who are on a clinical placement are expected to work through the end of April and will not be able to join the call during their shift.

“The pinning ceremony is a part of tradition…it formalizes the transition of a student nurse to a professional,” said Prayag Jotangia, fourth-year nursing student. “For me personally, the pin means that ‘we earned it, it wasn’t given’.”

After four years of late-night studying and 12-hour shifts on placement, Brock’s 2022 nursing graduates urge the administration to consider hosting a traditional celebration in recognition of their achievements (in accordance with any COVID-19 protocols in effect at that time).

Organizers of the petition have set a goal of 500 signatures and are currently sitting at approximately 223 signees. Students with questions are encouraged to contact Lindsay Appleton directly via email at [email protected].