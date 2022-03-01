Brock moves to digital transcripts through MyCreds

This month, Brock’s office of the registrar announced a new process for issuing student transcripts. Instead of a paper transcript delivered by mail, students can now request a digital copy through MyCreds which can then be securely delivered to post-secondary institutions, potential employers, and other third parties.

Digital transcripts must be requested by the student via the Brock Portal, under the student access menu. By requesting a digital transcript, the student allows Brock permission to share their legal name, student ID, email address, and complete academic record with MyCreds.

In order to securely send a digital transcript to a third party, students must purchase share credits for $15 each via the MyCreds learner portal. Each share credit allows students to share their e-transcript with one recipient. Transcripts downloaded from the MyCreds learner portal are not official unless they are sent directly to the recipient. Former Brock students whose student emails are no longer active can register using their personal email upon completing the transcript request via the Brock portal.

Starting this week, all new documents must have at least one share credit associated with the document before they can be viewed or shared. After using a share credit, students can still view old documents, but will need to purchase additional credits to view any updates.

“I think a digital transcript option makes it a lot easier to apply for graduate programs and jobs, but it’s not necessarily affordable to spend $15 each time you apply,” said Julia Becevel, fourth-year medical science student. “That’s in addition to the institutional fees that you have to pay in order to start your application.”

Students who have questions about the process are encouraged to check out the office of the registrar’s website, where they will find a detailed list of frequently asked questions as well as a walkthrough video on using the new platform.