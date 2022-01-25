Brock moves ahead with planned return to campus

This week, Brock released their official framework for a phased return to campus beginning Jan. 31. Additionally, in accordance with new guidelines announced by the Government of Ontario, Brock will reopen the Walker Sports Complex for in-person recreational programming on the same date.

“Throughout this pandemic, our top priority has been to support a safe learning and work environment for students, staff, faculty members and librarians, while maximizing the on-campus experience for students,” read a statement released by Interim President Lynn Wells. “I know the return to campus is a time of great excitement for the community. I urge everyone to remain patient and respectful of each other as we make the transition back to campus, and to do everything possible — including following all public health guidance — to ensure a safe and productive Winter Term.”

The current framework lists the following dates for the return of in-person classes:

Week of Jan. 31:

All Year 1 and Year 4 (including 3Alpha90+) lectures, labs, seminars and tutorials



All academic activities held at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts



All master’s and PhD courses



Pre-service courses in the Faculty of Education, excluding courses in Duration 12, which remain online

Week of Feb. 7:

All Year 2 and Year 3 lectures, labs, seminars and tutorials

Week of Feb. 28:

A small number of approximately 25 very large lectures will return following Reading Week.

Classes originally scheduled for online delivery throughout the winter term will not be affected by these changes.

Students who plan to return to residence must provide proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccine, and all students, residence or not, are encouraged to get their booster as soon as possible. To attend in-person classes, similar to the Fall semester, students must be fully vaccinated and complete the self-screening survey every day before arrival. While on campus, students and staff must wear a mask at all times and observe adequate physical distancing where possible.

In response to students’ concerns about returning to campus while Ontario’s daily case counts continue to rise, the Brock University Students Union (BUSU) has approached administration about making class materials available both online and in person. This way, students who are ineligible for vaccination, immunocompromised, or otherwise uncomfortable returning to campus can continue their studies virtually.

“To support our students, BUSU requests that the senior academic team communicate with the teaching staff of the institution to be lenient with missed classes/coursework resulting from illness and, where possible, to post lecture content online as an equitable alternative for students who are not able to or are scared to return,” said Austin Hurley, Vice President of External Affairs in a letter to Brock administration. “We also request that courses conducted primarily online stay online for the exam period.”

An official announcement has not been made regarding BUSU’s requested accommodations, but students are encouraged to keep an eye on their Brock email for updates leading up to Jan. 31.