Brock men’s volleyball remain undefeated with win over Western

Brock’s men’s volleyball team continued the strong start to their season on Saturday night with a win over Western, improving to 2-0 on the year.

After dropping the first set, the Badgers went on to win three sets in a row to finish off the Mustangs. Brock won the match 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20) in front of the home fans at Bob Davis Gymnasium to win their second consecutive game.

A competitive first set saw the lead change hands 14 times, with 12 ties throughout the course of the set as well. Western committed 12 errors, which accounted for half of Brock’s points. After Brock took a late 24-21 lead, Western called timeout to regroup before the crucial set point. The Badgers were unable to capitalize on their lead, and instead conceded five straight points to the Mustangs.

Western was able to take advantage of three errors, and added on a service ace and a kill to close out the set 26-24. On Brock’s side, senior outside hitter Logan House followed up his strong performance last week with five kills in the opening set. Dean Globocki, Jacob Ferland, Kylar Code, and Mark Naqvi all tacked on one kill each in set one.

Looking for a bounceback in the second set, the Badgers came out firing on all cylinders. Brock raced out to an early 4-0 lead on kills from Code, Naqvi, House and Ferland. Western quickly rallied, and the two teams found themselves in a similar situation to set one’s back and forth affair. After going down 20-18, Brock capitalized on another three errors from Western to nab a 21-20 lead. The teams then alternated points until a final kill from second-year setter Grant Reddon ended the tug-of-war. Brock took the second set by a score of 25-23.

Knotted up with one set win each, the teams entered the pivotal third set. This time, it was Western’s turn to come out firing, as they quickly jumped out to an 8-5 lead. Brock once again demonstrated what has been a theme of the early season: their ability to rally and maintain composure even when the momentum isn’t going their way.

Brock captured six of seven points, including a string of three straight kills from Globocki, each assisted by Reddon. The teams once again found themselves knotted up at 20, at which point Brock struck with a flurry of scoring once again. Another kill from Globocki, a service ace from Code, two kills from Naqvi, and a block from House, then Naqvi finished things off in dramatic fashion for the Badgers. Brock grabbed a 25-21 win in the important third set.

What would be the final set of the night started out with the teams exchanging points until another tie was reached at 9-9. Brock then put together what may have been their most impressive stretch of the evening, taking seven points in a row on two kills from House, one from Ferland, and three service aces from Reddon. The lead would prove to be insurmountable for the Mustangs, and despite their best efforts, a kill from Ferland would be the finishing blow for Brock. Brock took their third set in a row by a score of 25-20 to finish off Western.

Despite the early deficit and the adversity they faced throughout the night, the Badgers showed off their strong sense of resilience to win their second straight game.

“Focusing on the process is what we have to do. That means taking it week by week and focusing on the tasks directly in front of us instead of getting too far ahead of ourselves,” said Jacob Barker, the team’s assistant coach.

Stars of the game for Brock included House, who registered 16 kills, nine digs, two aces and a block. Globocki added 15 kills, a .391 attacking percentage, and a 70 per cent positive pass percentage. Reddon was also excellent running the offense again, as he racked up 43 assists in the evening.

Next up for the Badgers is a home-and-home set against the No. 5 ranked McMaster Marauders.

Brock will return to the Bob Davis Gymnasium for an 8 p.m. start on Friday evening, before heading to Hamilton for a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.