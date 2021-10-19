Brock men’s soccer split a pair against Laurier

The Brock men’s soccer team went into the October reading week with an offensively-charged two-game set against the Laurier Golden Hawks. The Badgers came out on top in game one, while Laurier got their revenge in the rematch.

Brock took to Alumni Field on Oct. 6 for their first matchup against Laurier in over two years. First-year striker Michael Solomon opened up the scoring with an 11th minute goal, before tacking on his third goal of the season just 13 minutes later to give Brock a 2-0 lead.

Laurier bounced back with two goals of their own in the 27th and 57th minutes, and it was Solomon’s fellow OUA rookie Mateo Puentes who played hero for the Badgers. Puentes scored an unassisted 64th-minute goal to give Brock the 3-2 lead, which would prove to be the eventual game-winner. Mateo was the second Puentes brother to score a goal for Brock this season, as his older brother Alejandro delivered one on Oct. 1 against Windsor in a 2-0 win.

Goalkeeper Alex May made six saves against the Golden Hawks, and Matthew Wnukowski added on three shots in Brock’s win over Laurier.

On Sunday, the two teams squared off once more, this time at University Stadium in Waterloo. In an even higher scoring affair than the first game, Laurier opened the scoring with a 27th minute goal from Sebastian Lach to bring the Golden Hawks to a 1-0 halftime lead.

The first-half defensive battle quickly turned into a second half shootout, as the two teams put together a flurry of goals beginning with a 52nd minute goal from Michael Solomon once again. Solomon, who has put together a very impressive start to his OUA career, netted his fourth goal of the season to become the OUA’s third leading scorer, only behind McMaster’s Dusan Kovacevic and York’s Dieu Merci Yuma.

Lach answered back just one minute later with another goal of his own, before Brock’s attack led to another two goals in the 54th and 56th minute, from first-year midfielder Jacob Geyer and third-year midfielder Marc Iantomasi. Solomon was in on the action again with an assist on the Iantomasi goal.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, after the spurt of three goals in four minutes they would not score again for the rest of the contest. Laurier buried a goal in the 77th minute to tie it up, and Lach scored his third of the day on an 80th minute heartbreaker. Lach joined fellow Golden Hawk Sash Marikano on the women’s side to become the second Laurier player with a hat trick on the day. Laurier would eventually win it 4-3 to pick up their first win of the 2021 season.

As the regular season is just past the halfway point, Brock (2-3-1) sits at fourth place in the OUA West, amidst a crowded group with Western (2-2-2), Windsor (1-4-1) and Laurier (1-4-1). The tight race sees the third-place Western separated by only four points from the last-place Laurier. The top two teams from each division (OUA West, OUA East, and OUA Central) will qualify for the playoffs in addition to two wild card teams based on the next highest point totals. Brock will need to gain some separation over the final four games in order to secure themselves a second straight postseason berth.

The Badgers will take on the first-place Guelph Gryphons in a two-game set this weekend. Game one gets underway at 8:15 p.m. on Friday in Guelph, while game two will be a Sunday afternoon affair at 3:15 p.m. at Alumni Field.