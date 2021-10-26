Brock men’s rugby defeats Laurier sending them to the playoffs

Brock men’s rugby finished off their regular season this past Friday night with a huge win over the Laurier Golden Hawks. The Badgers finished the game with 28 points to Laurier’s 19. This win gives the Badgers a first-class ticket to compete in the first round of the OUA playoffs this Saturday.

To recap, the men’s rugby team started their year strong with a 13-12 win over the Western Mustangs. This was a great game for the Badgers, coming out after a long period of time off due to the pandemic. This game was full of athletes proving their place on the team. Veterans like Steven Commerford and Zach Zorbas set the tone for how they wanted the season to play out.

In the second game of their season, they fell short to the undefeated Guelph Gryphons. The Badgers, despite the loss, had some incredible gameplay even after Guelph powered through two trys and one conversion in the first 15 minutes.

Great team plays and strong runs allowed Devon Olson from Brock to score the first try, followed by another try from Commerford right before the end of the second half. Liam Boyenga played with such force on the field this game, scored a try in the second half followed by another beautiful conversion by Carter Bondy. The Gryphons were able to sneak more trys past the Badgers defence though, and won the game 43-21.

The third game of the season was what spectators love to see on the home field. The Badgers were able to clean up their plays and captivated the crowd with a 47-5 win over Waterloo. Brock came out firing in the first half but lost control of the game in the second, with countless penalties and some sloppy play.

Despite these challenges, Zorbas added a try and the team kept their fire going long enough to prevent Waterloo from scoring, securing the win for Brock. It was a big game for some first-year athletes who were able to meet the pitch for the first time and get some game time under their belts. Liam Boeyenga stood out this season and in this game in particular, having been awarded the Boston Pizza Pen Centre Athlete of the Week award.

Boeyenga is delighted with the path the Badgers have taken this season.

“The season went well overall,” said Boeyenga “Our veteran guys set the standard for our rookies to follow. We play as a team from beginning to end and always have each other’s back and never get down on each other. We’re expecting just as any team is from the playoffs, a gold medal.”

Of course, we can’t forget that this season was unlike any other. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be shortened significantly, which put greater pressure on the team to perform every game.

“We knew that this season was going to be different with the condensed schedule; four games is very short and if we let one slip then it’s basically over. Everyone realized that and did their job preparing and getting better every single day,” added lock Tim Sullivan. “All in all, the team seems happy with their performance this year and ready to give it their all in the playoffs.”

To end their regular season with a big win over the Laurier Golden Hawks, the Badgers had their hearts set on a medal. Hopefully, they can bring some of that flair to the semifinal round of the playoffs this week.

Catch the Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. as they compete in the OUA semifinals against the Guelph Gryphons.