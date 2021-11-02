Brock men’s lacrosse is headed to Nipissing for the Baggataway Cup after a knockout win against McMaster

The Brock men’s lacrosse team is headed to the Baggataway Cup this weekend after a phenomenal victory over the McMaster Marauders Monday night on the Alumni Field.

The Brock men’s lacrosse team surpassed all the expectations by blowing out McMaster 15-1 in the quarter-final game.

“The leadership from the senior boys was just awesome, they were able to really step up and bring up the younger guys with them which is just great to see,” said head coach Vince Longboat. “They work hard during practice and it shows in how they play. The coaching staff, from the start, has been about discipline and respecting the game, and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing all year.”

The Badgers played with great intensity and, despite having bigger wins against bigger opponents in the past, this being the first playoff game for the team, the boys were able to punch their way to the Baggataway Cup.

“We had some adversity against Western early in the season and we looked at ourselves as a team. We are the best team in the league and we know we can hang, we came out, we beat Western University, we steamrolled Guelph and we carried that energy into tonight and were going to carry it into the Baggataway Cup weekend,” said goalie Simon Bellamy.

The boys’ started strong with a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, only to kick it up a notch and finish the second quarter with a 7-1 lead over McMaster. The boys were able to limit the Marauders scoring to only one goal.

At the end of the third quarter, the Badgers were up 11-1. The boys secured the win with an extra four goals in the fourth quarter, two of which were in the last two minutes of the game. The Badgers finished with a 15-1 win over McMaster.

“It feels great to get the win, this was a do or die game,” said team captain Alexander Pace. “We earned it, we earned the spot and the path to the cup followed. We’ve had a lot of good teams in my time at Brock and we know how hard it is, we have lots of veterans on the team who really lead with such force and took that initiative and that leadership role seriously which has helped us get to where we are.”

Despite having scored a high number of goals, the team remained humble and incredibly sportsman-like throughout the entire game.

“All 35 guys on this team make the team what it is. Everyone has a role, regardless if you are the starting 10 or on the bench cheering the rest of the team on, everyone contributes to the team, and that’s our best asset; that we know how to be a team,” said attack Sam LeClair.

Throughout the entire game, the team was communicating effectively, absolutely dominating on offense and defense and just blowing McMaster out of the game. The team definitely has the skillset and the attitude to thrive at the championships this upcoming weekend.

“There’s going to be highs and lows this weekend, but I’m not worried because I know we can do this,” said midfield Boedy Shields.

Wish the Badgers good luck as they compete for the Baggataway Cup this weekend at Nipissing University in North Bay from November 5th – 7th.